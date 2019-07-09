President Edgar Lungu will this week undertake a series of tours to Western, Central and Luapula Provinces, respectively, where he is scheduled to inspect developmental projects.

The President is tomorrow scheduled to travel to Kaoma, in Western Province where he will grace the Zambia Correctional Service Pass out Parade for 942 Warders and Wardresses at Nyango Corrections Staff Training School.

On Friday, 12th July, 2019, President Lungu is expected in Mkushi, Central Province where he will launch The Improved Rural Connectivity Project which is earmarked to improve the feeder road network in Central, Eastern, Luapula, Muchinga, Northern and Southern Provinces to be funded by the World Bank and the Zambian Government.

And on Saturday, the Head of State is expected in Luapula Province where he will spend two working days.

While in the Province, the President will tour Mansa Sugar Farm and later on commission the Mansa Sugar Plant.

President Lungu will also visit a Cassava Project in Mansa and is scheduled to commission a mini-hospital in Bahati in Mansa District.

The President returns to Lusaka as soon as he winds up his visit to the respective areas.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe, has noted in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka this afternoon, that President Lungu places high premium on the development of rural areas to bridge the gap with urban areas that have already seen unprecedented infrastructure development.

Mr. Chipampe says within a short space of time, the President has commissioned houses for Police in Lufwanyama and Kamfinsa in the Copperbelt Province including Chibombo in Central Province.

He added that last Sunday, the President commissioned Chati South Boarding School in Kalulushi in his continued effort to empower young people, especially the girl-child.

[Read 21 times, 21 reads today]