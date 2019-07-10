The Non-Governmental and Gender Organisation Coordinating Council (NGOCC) in Luapula Province have introduced Anti Marriage Clubs in all the schools located within the chiefdoms they operate from.

Project Officer Patricia Lwaile discloses that the clubs are not only for girls who were withdrawn from marriages but every girl who is in school.

Mrs. Lwaile points out that members of the clubs are being trained in Sexual Reproductive Health and Child Rights as it is important that they are aware of such issues.

She explains that the clubs are meant to inform young girls from grades eight to 12 on issues of sexual reproduction to make them able to make right choices in life.

Mrs. Lwaile says her organisation does not want girls who once dropped out of school after falling pregnant to find themselves in the same situation hence the stance taken by her organisation to educate them on sexual reproductive health.

ZANIS reports that Mrs. Lwaile indicates that it is important that girls in school are taught on sexual reproductive health for them to make informed decisions in life.

She observes that most young girls make wrong decision as they lack experts who can give then information on their reproductive health.

She notes that it is important that girls are guided on how they can access services like family planning and other services related to their reproduction.

She further explains that her organisation is working closely with the Ministries of Health and Education to ensure that the objectives of the organisation are met.

