Socialist Party 2021 presidential candidate Dr Fred M’membe has been issued with a call out to report at Force Headquarters in Lusaka for interviews.

According to a call out served on Dr M’membr by police officers who went to his Garden office this morning, Dr M’membe is expected at Police Headquarters Thursday afternoon.

The call out which was received by Dr M’membe’s personal assistant Andrew Kapasa, does not state the exact nature of the interview.

