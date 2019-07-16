Minister of Higher Education Nkandu Luo has appealed to all stakeholders across the country to embrace the Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology which will be constructed in Chongwe, Lusaka Province.

She said the construction of the Nuclear Centre will bring many benefits to the country in the various sectors such as health, education, and agriculture, among others.

The Minister said this during the nuclear energy stakeholder’s sensitization meeting, who included selected Cabinet Ministers, at the Parliament buildings in Lusaka today.

Ms. Luo explained that government has seen it necessary to engage the law makers, in order for them to better understand the project and debate on the bill from an informed position.

She said the law makers oversee legislation, therefore need to put in place effective laws which will bring development to the nation.

Speaking shortly after the engagement meeting with the Members of Parliament, Kabwe Central Member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube said the development is welcome and revealed that the meeting gave a deeper insight on the project.

Mr Ngulube noted that the Nuclear Centre needs to be supported by all law makers for the country to possess supporting legal frameworks for the construction of the centre, which will benefit all the citizens.

And Minister of Agriculture, Michael Katambo, said the Nuclear Centre will help in developing the agriculture sector in the country.

He said it is important for the law makers to support the bill and appreciate technological advancements which will benefit the country.

Recently government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Russian government to construct the Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology in Chongwe District, Lusaka Province.

The Nuclear Science and Technology Centre will be used for peaceful purposes, such has boosting the energy, health and agriculture sectors.

