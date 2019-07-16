Minister of Higher Education Nkandu Luo has appealed to all stakeholders across the country to embrace the Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology which will be constructed in Chongwe, Lusaka Province.
She said the construction of the Nuclear Centre will bring many benefits to the country in the various sectors such as health, education, and agriculture, among others.
The Minister said this during the nuclear energy stakeholder’s sensitization meeting, who included selected Cabinet Ministers, at the Parliament buildings in Lusaka today.
Ms. Luo explained that government has seen it necessary to engage the law makers, in order for them to better understand the project and debate on the bill from an informed position.
She said the law makers oversee legislation, therefore need to put in place effective laws which will bring development to the nation.
Speaking shortly after the engagement meeting with the Members of Parliament, Kabwe Central Member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube said the development is welcome and revealed that the meeting gave a deeper insight on the project.
Mr Ngulube noted that the Nuclear Centre needs to be supported by all law makers for the country to possess supporting legal frameworks for the construction of the centre, which will benefit all the citizens.
And Minister of Agriculture, Michael Katambo, said the Nuclear Centre will help in developing the agriculture sector in the country.
He said it is important for the law makers to support the bill and appreciate technological advancements which will benefit the country.
Recently government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Russian government to construct the Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology in Chongwe District, Lusaka Province.
The Nuclear Science and Technology Centre will be used for peaceful purposes, such has boosting the energy, health and agriculture sectors.
Why should so many projects go to Chongwe. Why not consider other undeveloped areas which are so many
Re-open CBU. That’s what is beneficial to the country
They will open such a center, and witches like Luo will close it.
Considering the vast amount of solar energy at our disposal, and nuclear energy having safety issues, one wonders which bodily organ our misleaders use to think. Clearly it is not the brain. The stomach is closer to home
What a PR mess this Luo..you talking about Nuclear facilities when have kept a learning institution like CBU closed for 3 months…
When is Edgar going to fire this woman?
He can not fire her ..he is afraid of those votes from her village like Chitotela who was backed by his chiefs
Please do not run before you can walk. As a country we need to exhaust Hydro Power, which if developed to 80% we will have surplus for export. We have not even tapped on Solar Energy, given our abundant sunshine through out the year. Wind Power we do not even talk about. We are only 16 million people and really we do not need dangerous nuclear energy when we should be talking about renewable energy. And why Chongwe, which is a stone throw from the capital. Any accident or leak, will wipe out the integrity of the capital, with immeasurable consequences. We cannot even mine our own copper by ourselves, but we are rushing to go nuclear. Let us be rational as we decide the future of the country. Let us debate this issue fully
Luo must be relieved of her Ministerial position because it appears she is operating in reverse. Who will manage the complexity of a nuclear facility when you are busy closing the highest institutions of learning and research?
Imagine. Like a baby trying to run before it learns to crawl.. why not start with solar energy instead? The sun does not send any bills for the abundant energy it gives us.
This useless woman who has lived off tax payers for many many years but never puts them as a priority in her decision making