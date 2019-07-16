President Edgar Lungu has reiterated his commitment to intensifying the fight against corruption in the country.
President Lungu has since called on cooperating partners and the donor community to assist government in building capacity by providing training for investigative agencies to make sure that they are equipped with right skills, to ensure that they carry out their duties diligently.
President Lungu was speaking in Lusaka today, when outgoing European Union (EU) Ambassador Alessandro Mariani and his Swedish counterpart Henrick Cederin called on him at State House.
President Lungu explained that contrary to assertions by some sections of society and social media, he does not condone corruption and will support any efforts aimed at curbing the vice.
He noted that people are free to report any corrupt activities to relevant investigative wings, regardless of who is involved, in order to ensure that a laid down process of investigating, arresting and prosecution is followed.
“On corruption, I wish you could do more in terms of helping us build capacity in those charged with the responsibility of investigating,’’ he noted.
He thanked the EU for being instrumental in promoting issues of good governance and the fight against corruption further calling for more support in skills development for investigative wings.
President Lungu expressed concern that some sections of society and social media have continued to align him to certain corruption cases, even without providing facts or reporting the matter to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
The Head of State explained that some people have continued to drag his name in the alleged corruption in the public service, adding that the procurement process is not done at State House but is rather done by civil servants.
“If there is anything illegal that you know involving procurement such as the procurement of fire tenders alert the ACC, provide the facts so that those involved are investigated, not just saying Mr Lungu is corrupt, it is not helping us “he stressed.
President Lungu assured that Zambia will continue to uphold all the aspects of peace and democracy for the good of the country, and will accommodate divergent views in order to allow people exercise their human rights.
And President Lungu has commended outgoing Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Henrick Cederin for his involvement in ensuring that donor funding is used for the intended purpose.
He cited Sweden’s involvement in reporting the alleged misapplication of donor funds, for the Social Cash Transfer and the Zambia Farmers Union as some of the cases that showed his candid in assisting Zambia fight corruption.
He assured that Zambia has independent law agencies who will operate and make independent decisions without any interference.
The Head of State has since appealed to the outgoing diplomats to help create a good image about Zambia, contrary to the fake social media reports.
In response, Ambassador Alessandro Maraiani assured President Lungu of EU’s continued support towards efforts aimed at curbing corruption in the country’s governance system.
“We will a see if we can establish a peer to pear support to the ACC by identifying a member state institution of the EU that can provide some technical assistance and capacity building,” he said.
At least UNZA will not say the Dorate they gave is illegal if you will foster and obey what you said!!!!!!!!!!! Donot do contrary to what you said…………………………
Words don’t mean nothing!
These are the last days the Bible warned us about.
This is like a lion telling you it does not humans, while it is slowly eating you alive.
Bwana Lungu, please spare us your lies.
Let’s roll …
What a joke. How can the master of corruption fight corruption? We have already seen what Mr. Lungu’s fight against corruption looks like. Chitotela is scot free because of useless judiciary that is easily bribed or intimidated. Everyone knows that Chitotela is a thief. But the DPP couldnt even appeal the decision by the magistate for fear of state house.
All these charactors being “investigated” will go scot free in the end
JourneyMan: You can’t appeal a case lost at no-case-to-answer stage. U can’t appeal if your case has been found groundless by the court. As for ECL, he appears to hv no idea that Western countries are a club. What American ambassador Daniel Foote said not too long ago about corruption in the PF govt is what all of them accept.
Really laughable…meanwhile FIC Intelligence Reports are piling on his desk with names in 2021 it will be the same thing…I wish he was committed as he likes visiting and flying around aimlessly
That guy shouldn’t talk about fighting corruption. He better talk about the weather, and his favorite destinations.
Dont worry President Dr Lungu,Zambians shall make sure that you are given a chance to respond to these allegations at an appropriate time so that your good name is cleared,we cant be just saying @mwiti,[email protected],that is not fair.
The fish rots from the Head Down wards. If ECL was serious about eradicating Corruption in Zambia he would have done something on Maizegate, Fire Tendergate, Roadgate, FIC Report etc. Everyone knows ECL and his State House Officials are Corrupt to the Core. U can’t fight Corruption when u are Corrupt. All Chinese Road Construction Projects involve Kickbacks by PF Elites and Lungu has nothing about that Corruption. A mosquito cannot treat Malaria. Period.
Lungu, lungu …….
spending of $42 million tax payers money should be signed off by the head of state.
PLM , even RB knew about all big contracts GRZ was paying for , so don’t try to lie to us that you did not know that GRZ was about to spend $42 million on fire trucks that should cost $12 million ……
Information says you pocketed $5 million from that 42/42…..
Oh Lungu please shut the eff up!
A leader who is truly committed to fighting corruption does the following: when you hear or are made aware of suspected corrupt acts by one of your subordinates holding public office, you have them suspended to pave way for investigations! This continued talk of fake commitment to fighting corruption is sickening and annoying! We know it’s just the usual deceit! The question is who is f00ling who?