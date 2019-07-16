President Edgar Lungu has reiterated his commitment to intensifying the fight against corruption in the country.

President Lungu has since called on cooperating partners and the donor community to assist government in building capacity by providing training for investigative agencies to make sure that they are equipped with right skills, to ensure that they carry out their duties diligently.

President Lungu was speaking in Lusaka today, when outgoing European Union (EU) Ambassador Alessandro Mariani and his Swedish counterpart Henrick Cederin called on him at State House.

President Lungu explained that contrary to assertions by some sections of society and social media, he does not condone corruption and will support any efforts aimed at curbing the vice.

He noted that people are free to report any corrupt activities to relevant investigative wings, regardless of who is involved, in order to ensure that a laid down process of investigating, arresting and prosecution is followed.

“On corruption, I wish you could do more in terms of helping us build capacity in those charged with the responsibility of investigating,’’ he noted.

He thanked the EU for being instrumental in promoting issues of good governance and the fight against corruption further calling for more support in skills development for investigative wings.

President Lungu expressed concern that some sections of society and social media have continued to align him to certain corruption cases, even without providing facts or reporting the matter to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The Head of State explained that some people have continued to drag his name in the alleged corruption in the public service, adding that the procurement process is not done at State House but is rather done by civil servants.

“If there is anything illegal that you know involving procurement such as the procurement of fire tenders alert the ACC, provide the facts so that those involved are investigated, not just saying Mr Lungu is corrupt, it is not helping us “he stressed.

President Lungu assured that Zambia will continue to uphold all the aspects of peace and democracy for the good of the country, and will accommodate divergent views in order to allow people exercise their human rights.

And President Lungu has commended outgoing Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Henrick Cederin for his involvement in ensuring that donor funding is used for the intended purpose.

He cited Sweden’s involvement in reporting the alleged misapplication of donor funds, for the Social Cash Transfer and the Zambia Farmers Union as some of the cases that showed his candid in assisting Zambia fight corruption.

He assured that Zambia has independent law agencies who will operate and make independent decisions without any interference.

The Head of State has since appealed to the outgoing diplomats to help create a good image about Zambia, contrary to the fake social media reports.

In response, Ambassador Alessandro Maraiani assured President Lungu of EU’s continued support towards efforts aimed at curbing corruption in the country’s governance system.

“We will a see if we can establish a peer to pear support to the ACC by identifying a member state institution of the EU that can provide some technical assistance and capacity building,” he said.

