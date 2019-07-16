President Edgar Lungu has left for Nairobi, Kenya to attend the Source 21 Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) International Trade Fair and high level business summit.
The President who was seen off by several Cabinet Ministers and senior party and government officials is expected to be among COMESA Heads of State and Government who are attending the International Trade Fair and high level business summit slated for 17th – 21st July, 2019.
President Lungu’s visit to Kenya is expected to enhance regional trade among COMESA member countries, as well as impact positively on the country’s economic development.
According to COMESA, the high business summit will bring together policymakers and the private sector from the 21 COMESA member states who are the drivers of trade and economic development.
The summit will also include a presidential dialogue where Heads of State will interact with business leaders on the key strategies to enhance industry competitiveness.
President Lungu is also expected to hold bilateral talks with his Kenyan counterpart President Uhuru Kenyatta.
He was seen off at the Zambia Airforce Base at exactly 14:55 hours by Minister of Works and Supply Mutotwe Kafwaya, Minister of General Education David Mabumba, Minister of Community Development and Social Services Olipa Phiri, Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, Service Chiefs and Patriotic Front Party Officials.
President Lungu is expected back in the country tomorrow Wednesday July 17th, 2019.
why does he need to be seen off by all those fellow f ools.
don’t these guys realize how much it costs to do this, and then again they’ll do the same on his return
why does he need to be seen off? is that really necessary?
he shouldn’t even be going, he should sit his a ss down and sort out the payments to the many sectors that haven’t been paid
This practice of “seeing off” and “receiving” the President needs to come to an end. Why do we waste precious time doing such things?
Look in Malanji office, so disorganized.
Us who are organised fold news after reading.
From Kalaba to Malanji, that was sinking low. Maggie Mwanakatwe would have made a hot Foreign Affairs minister.
Who needs so much papers in this computer age ??
Bwana Lungu you can stay there in Kenya permanently you’re our unwanted gift to the Kenyan people and we get 10 rhinos.That’s fair trade.
The ‘high level’ description above attempts to justify the sojourn – yet he is back tomorrow. The ‘trade’ talks are for technocrats and relevant ministers. He is merely going to ‘grace’ the trade fair, at a very high cost. We are not saying he shouldn’t travel at all, but it should be necessary, in the context of the austerity and there should be options for delegating or declining some invitations. How many ‘invitations’ has ECL declined? I suspect a lot of them are not even express invitations.