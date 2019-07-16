President Edgar Lungu has left for Nairobi, Kenya to attend the Source 21 Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) International Trade Fair and high level business summit.

The President who was seen off by several Cabinet Ministers and senior party and government officials is expected to be among COMESA Heads of State and Government who are attending the International Trade Fair and high level business summit slated for 17th – 21st July, 2019.

President Lungu’s visit to Kenya is expected to enhance regional trade among COMESA member countries, as well as impact positively on the country’s economic development.

According to COMESA, the high business summit will bring together policymakers and the private sector from the 21 COMESA member states who are the drivers of trade and economic development.

The summit will also include a presidential dialogue where Heads of State will interact with business leaders on the key strategies to enhance industry competitiveness.

President Lungu is also expected to hold bilateral talks with his Kenyan counterpart President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He was seen off at the Zambia Airforce Base at exactly 14:55 hours by Minister of Works and Supply Mutotwe Kafwaya, Minister of General Education David Mabumba, Minister of Community Development and Social Services Olipa Phiri, Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, Service Chiefs and Patriotic Front Party Officials.

President Lungu is expected back in the country tomorrow Wednesday July 17th, 2019.

