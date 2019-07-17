Catholic Bishops of Zambia say when political life is not seen as a form of service to society it can become a means of oppression, marginalization even destruction.

President of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) and Bishop of Chipata Diocese Rt. Rev. George Lungu has since hoped that as the Bishops meet for their Second Plenary of the Year, they will exercise their prophetic ministry by reading the signs of the time and seriously reflect on the challenges that are facing the nation.

Catholic Bishops of Zambia are meeting in Lusaka at Kapingila house for the Plenary up to Friday, 19th July, 2019.

“Not only that, I hope and pray that as shepherds of God’s flock, we shall endeavour to propose the way forward by providing an alternative route to authentic peace-building and genuine reconciliation. Indeed, from the very beginning when the Church led the National Dialogue and Reconciliation Process,” he said.

“The vision of the Church has always been a conversion of hearts and minds of the Zambian people, leading to a unified, reconciled and peaceful Zambia where all citizens freely participate in governance within a thriving social and economic environment,” he added.

The ZCCB President further said that the Church remains committed and resolved to remain truly non-partisan so as to be inclusive and bring people from all walks of life and political persuasions together in the spirit of ‘One Zambia, One Nation.’

Meanwhile, commenting on the launch of activities for Extraordinary Missionary Month of October 2019 as announced by Pope Francis in commemoration of the centenary of the Apostolic Letter, Maximum Illude, of Pope Benedict XV (1919) under the theme: “Baptised and sent:

The Church of Christ on Mission in the World,” Bishop Lungu said for the launch has to be a meaningful exercise, there is need for a renewed missionary awareness and commitment.

“Activities have to be carried out in such a way that there is indeed a renewed missionary awareness and commitment, with fresh evangelical impulse to our way of preaching and bringing to the world the salvation of Jesus Christ who died and rose again. With the spirit of courage and fearlessness of our early missionaries and the ingenuity of our present world, we are invited to die to a spirit of self-preservation and be daring enough to venture into the unknown prompted by the Holy Spirit and relying on God’s providence,” he said.

[Read 553 times, 553 reads today]