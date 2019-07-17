UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has called on the PF to withdraw the Constitutional Amendment Bill from Parliament immediately.

Mr Hichilema has since demanded that the PF returns to a national dialogue process that is consensus based, inclusive and transparent.

Speaking during a Press briefing held at his residence Tuesday morning, Mr Hichilema said the PF should withdraw the Bill from Parliament because the people of Zambia have spoken.

“A serious government should withdraw the Bill and not merely u-turning and making false assertions,” Mr. Hichilema said.

President Lungu should not assent to the Bill but withdraw it to the expectations of Zambians who have the power as they own the three arms of Government,” he said.

The UPND leader recommends that Zambia goes back to the three Church mother bodies led dialogue process which he said is all inclusive.

He refuted claims by PF Secretary general Davies Mwila that the reasons the PF is u-turning on the NDF dialogue process is because they “cared for the Zambian people”.

Mr Hichilema said the truth is it was as a result of the unwavering pressure from the Zambian people.

He said after feeling the pressure from the people of Zambia, the PF are left with no option but to back down on the NDF resolutions because they have realized that the Zambian people are not interested in this money and time wasting venture.

President Hichilema says the people of Zambia have won the battle against the PF regarding the Bill and called on all Zambians to continue pushing them until the bill is withdrawn from Parliament.

He also directed UPND and independent MPs not to entertain the Bill as it will destroy the country further.

Commenting on the appointment of Bwalya Ngandu as Finance Minister, President Hichilema said the new Minister will not able to fix the economy under the Patriotic Front because it is beyond redemption while his professional career just like his predecessors would be messed up.

And commenting on suggestions by the PF to disband the Financial Intelligence Centre and fuse it into the Drug Enforcement Commission,the opposition leader said the move is a clear indicator that there is no political will to fight corruption.

He said FIC is a statutory body which has done a lot of good works with regards to the widespread fiscal indiscipline, embezzlement and misuse of public resources by PF officials.

