Justice Minister Given Lubinda has expressed concern over some debates targeting personalities instead of contents of the constitutional amendment bill.
Mr. Lubinda says some people are personalizing the constitutional bill to the President and himself as Justice Minister.
He has told ZNBC News in an interview that the proposed amendments emanated from the National Dialogue Forum which was a Democratic process consisting of more than four hundred delegates.
In an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka today, the Justice Minister has pointed out that President Edgar Lungu did not participate in the NDF and that as Justice Minister he only concentrated on procedural matters.
He said nothing in the constitutional amendment bill should be attributed to any individual and that the dialogue forum is a democratic process.
Mr. Lubinda said the Patriotic Front -PF- has already indicated that there are some provisions of the constitution amendment bill that they do not agree with.
He said he hopes other political, professional and faith groupings in the country can study the proposed bill and raise issues which they can present to parliament as the process is still open.
Bakateka please appoint PROF KENNETH K MWENDA the world renowned scholar to take over at Ministry of Justice, he will sort out the mess. He was awarded the Insigna Award recently so you know him
There is rumour circulating on social media that this Lubinda has tendered his resignation letter, is that true ?
Uyu half mwenye thats why he was beaten!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
1. This was a waste of time
2. It was a waste of money. We could afford to buy gord rangers for these charactors, but cant finance universities, pay workers etc.
3. This was not a democratic process. It excluded key stake holders.
4. It is personal Its main aim is to keep Lungu in power.
So Mr. Lubinda, please stop patronising us. We are not children
Stop moderating me bafikkala. You know people need my inputs, respect my people.
Zambians & rumours! That’s why even gost online media like watchdog misleads you. You are so quick to leave your lives by rumours. That’s why even people like Kambwili, who as minister was getting government tenders, today after being fired you are there listening to his foul mouth. Verify your data
Lubinda has a diploma in Agric. Only Edgar Lungu would appoint a person so unqualified as Given to be in charge of Ministry of Justice. The result are there for all to see. A total disaster!!
Yes i have also heard that rumour ati nabaleka inchito……….
Mr Lubinda, probably that’s why your friends got ride of you from PF. You are in such a hurry. You did you see the making of important constitution amendments and presentation of a bill to Parliament within a month. So to you the 400 people you bought with allowances represented the 17M Zambians. You have no ashame to even answer back. Go resign useless for nothing
For all his eloquence Hon. Lubinda was doomed to fail in the justice Ministry. The man is not a lawyer and its visible that he lacks the necessary support from the Technocrats .This man is clearly lost and un inspiring . Please Dr. Lungu as you did to Mwanakatwe , please do it again to Given Lubinda. The Man was fired a long time ago, just sign that dismissal letter and let Sir ISAAC CHIPAMPE announce it to the Nation. we know the verdict : the man has lost the Party Trust, didn’t Mumbi Phiri tell us a month ago?
Given Lubinda is not the problem.The biggest problem is we the citizens because we have become so political even on matters that are straight forward.Hon Lubinda has done his best at the ministry of Justice.Remember,its not his role to draft bills but that is the responsibility of technocrats at the ministry of Justice.The ministers role is provide policy direction of the ministry.Leave our beloved Zayellow alone.He still remains one of the most hardworking,credible and intelligent Ministers in this govt.
sorry sir we require refunds of the funds at NDF.Thats all
This is the same Lubinda who initiated that commission of inquiry about whether Zambian whether should withdraw from the ICC or not at a great cost. That is why it is important to be professional and be principled. Now you are a loner bonse basambamo.
Tell us about ministers remaining in office during elections. You want to run away from that ConCourt ruling.
Vubwi – The problem is not with the people but with Vubwi
iwe chi Ndeti Nati ,,thats exactly the problem we have in this country…The Hon Lubinda is urging all those with views about the proposed constitution bill to go and present their views to parliament because this process is still open but iwe busy making noise on Lusaka times .The reason why this bill was released to the public is so that we the people can read it and propose changes where necessary to meet our aspirations.What do u want imwe mwebantu?