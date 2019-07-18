Justice Minister Given Lubinda has expressed concern over some debates targeting personalities instead of contents of the constitutional amendment bill.

Mr. Lubinda says some people are personalizing the constitutional bill to the President and himself as Justice Minister.

He has told ZNBC News in an interview that the proposed amendments emanated from the National Dialogue Forum which was a Democratic process consisting of more than four hundred delegates.

In an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka today, the Justice Minister has pointed out that President Edgar Lungu did not participate in the NDF and that as Justice Minister he only concentrated on procedural matters.

He said nothing in the constitutional amendment bill should be attributed to any individual and that the dialogue forum is a democratic process.

Mr. Lubinda said the Patriotic Front -PF- has already indicated that there are some provisions of the constitution amendment bill that they do not agree with.

He said he hopes other political, professional and faith groupings in the country can study the proposed bill and raise issues which they can present to parliament as the process is still open.

