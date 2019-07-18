Mines Minister Richard Musukwa has urged Lubambe Mine to consider allocating portions of its mining extension-project on the Copperbelt province to small scale miners.

Mr Musukwa says taking such an approach will contribute to governments efforts of enhancing participation of Zambians in the Mineral value.He was speaking when he graced the opening of the Lubambe Mine extension-project Office and Corporate offices for the project extension team in Lusaka.

Mr Musukwa said the extension of the mine will have a positive impact on the economic development of the nation at large.

He noted that the Mine extension project will have the potential to create jobs and spur business opportunities for Zambian contractors and suppliers.

And Lubambe Chief Executive Officer Nick Bowen emphasized that the development of Lubambe Mines Extension project will significantly increase copper production.Mr Bowen said Lubambe Mine has projected production in excess of 30,000 tonnes of copper and is forecast to eclipse 40,000 tons in 2021 after the project is completed.

He also said that he will consistently interact with government and ZCCM-IH in order to drive the extension project forward.

Meanwhile Lubambe Board Chairman Owen Hegarty said the Lubambe Mines extension project will create more jobs for Zambians and contribute to the Zambian economy once it takes off.

Mr Hegarty also thanked government for the support rendered in the quest to improve operations at Lubambe Mine.

[Read 272 times, 272 reads today]