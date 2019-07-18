The Lusaka High Court has thrown out the case in which NDC former Secretary General Mwenya Musenge has dragged the party to court.
In this matter, Mr. Musenge had sought an interpretation of the NDC Constitution regarding the status of party Leader Chishimba Kambwili, Secretary General Bridget Attanga and the entire central committee.
Mr. Musenge had contended that Dr. Kambwili, Mrs Attanga and the entire central committee were illegally in court.
Judge Ruth Chibbabuka presided over the matter.
In throwing out the matter, judge Chibbabuka ruled that the matter bought by Mr. Musenge was frivolous as it lacked merit.
The judgement now means that Dr. Kambwili remains as President of the NDC including Secretary General Bridget Attanga and the entire central committe remains intact.
A fortnight ago, Mr. Musenge had dragged the party to court following his removal as NDC Secretary General.
He was claiming that Dr. Kambwili was in office legally.
Lawyer Christopher Mundia represented Dr. Kambwili and Mrs. Attanga in this matter.
Andrew Musukwa represented Mr. Musenge.
These are fooooools who have more money than brains …only his lawyers are smiling. All he had to do is sit down with BUFFOON CK!!
There is only one fool here,and, that is Musenge. He is working for PF and for Kampyongo.
Congratulations Kambwili, yes we need more entertainment. The PF had entertainer president, unfortunately he died, now they have a saddist, like a widower.
Run Mwenya run. PF temunobe, they use and dump you like a covering fire. Ask Issac Mwanza. Peter Chanda and Intewewe. Ask them if they still interested in protecting the content of the NDF resolutions
One Tayali will get a shock of his life as he was promised a Deputy Ministerial job to impress his young naive wife!!
I do not trust or like CK but he is at the moment the most effective voice against the corrupt and rotten PF government.He has done in one year what the UPND has failed to do in ten years.In politics sometimes you need scoundrels just for the fact that they are scoundrels.Majority of good guys in Zambia, including professionals, are now compromised by PF corruption and are scared to join the struggle against the evil and destructive PF.So if the good guys refuse to remove the PF,we shall follow the bad guys.Keep it up CK.