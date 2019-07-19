President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has made what appears as strategic reshuffles to his cabinet seeing Prof Nkandu Luo moved from Higher Education to Livestock and Fisheries. Hon. Brian Mushimba has been removed from Transport and Communication and becomes Higher Education Minister.

The President has transferred Minister in the Office of the Vice President Hon Sylvia Bambala Chalikosa to the Ministry of Works and Supply while her counterpart at the same Ministry Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya has since been transferred to the Ministry of Transport and Communications.This is contained in a statement released to the media by Special Assistant to the President, Isaac Chipampe.

Other Ministers who have been transferred include:

Minister at the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Hon. Ronald Chitotela moves to the Ministry of Tourism and Arts and Hon. Romel Charles Banda who was until now Minister at the Ministry of Tourism and Arts to the Ministry of Local Government in the same capacity. Hon.Vincent Mwale, Minister at the Ministry of Local Government has since been transferred to the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development. Hon.Kampamba Mulenga Chewe, Minister at the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock moves to Ministry of Community Development and Social Services while her counterpart at the same ministry Hon. Olipa Phiri has been transferred to the Office of the Vice-President in the same capacity.

The President has terminated the appointment of Hon.Moses Mawere as Minister of Youth,Sport and Child Development and has since appointed Ndola Central Member of Parliament Hon Emmanuel Mulenga as the new Minister to take over from Hon.Mawere. Hon Mawere has been relegated to the position of back bencher in parliament.

And the President has appointed Dr.Francis Chipimo as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Zambia with immediate effect. ” In exercise of the powers vested in me under Article 92(2) (e) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia and Section 11 of the Bank of Zambia Act Chapter 360 of the Laws of Zambia, I hereby appoint you as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Zambia with immediate effect,”the President’s letter to Dr.Chipimo states.

The President said he wants to rejuvenate the performance of his ministers because overstaying in one position might affect their performance.

The President has also observed with concern that some Ministers have not been visiting their constituencies regularly to ensure Government projects and programmes are implemented and monitored.

The President said if this is allowed to continue citizens will believe that Government has abandoned them and therefore,the president has urged all Ministers to ensure they visit their constituents regularly.

The President will not hesitate to part ways with Ministers who will not improve their performance.

