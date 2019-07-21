Red Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe has set a top two finish as the sides target for the forthcoming 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division campaign.

The 2004 league champions missed out on continental football in the 2019 transitional season when they finished third in Pool A behind Zanaco and champions Zesco United only on goal difference after finishing tied on 33 points.

“Our targets for this coming season are to compete in the CAF Champions League. We really need to work extra hard, it is not going to be easy, it is going to be a very competitive season but what we really need to do is to stay focused,” Mbewe said.

“There is a saying that goes: ‘the will to win is not the way you play but the way you prepare.’

“So we need to prepare adequately this season to attain our goals this coming 2019/2020 season.”

Arrows have not finished in the top two since their runners-up finish in 2011.

Arrows are currently mid-way through a ten-day pre-season training camp in Kitwe where they camped at Power Dynamos base.

