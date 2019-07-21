By David Phiri

The Opposition Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) has challenged its Alliance Partner the Patriotic Front (PF) to prove if the alliance is still workable.

Speaking in an interview, Mr. Tobias Kafumukache who is the Party’s Chairman for Energy in a statement marking the 29th year anniversary of the Garden Motel Meeting which led to the launch of the MMD said the MMD has transformed Zambia.

“Today in 1990, brave Zambians from all walks of life met under difficult conditions at Garden House Motel to chart the way forward for our Nation. These men and women stood up against the mismanagement of the Nation by the One Party State of Unip. This meeting led to the launch of the MMD, which fought and nail for the reintroduction of Democracy. In the elections after the reintroduction of Democracy in 1991, the MMD emerged victorious and had been in power for 20 years up to 2011. These 20 years saw Zambia emerge from a poor country to a middle status country. The MMD has transformed Zambia in what it is today”, Mr. Kafumukache said.

Mr. Kafumukache further said the Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) went into an alliance with his Party because of the good track record of the MMD.

“After 5 years of being in the Opposition, the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) approached Us in 2016 to form an election pact or alliance. We strongly believed that they approached us because of our strength in numbers and the good policies and track record that we had when we were in power. This alliance was a success and it led to re-election of the Republican President Mr Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front (PF)”, Mr. Kafumukache said.

Mr. Kafumukache however said that the MMD hasn’t benefited anything from the alliance and the alliance has in fact weakened the MMD.

“In an ideal alliance or pact, each partner is supposed to be given get or be given some positions of governance after an electrol victory. However that has not been the case in the PF-MMD alliance. We as the MMD have not benefitted anything from this alliance. We have not been given any positions in government from Cabinet, District Commissioners and foreign Service. Infact, We as the MMD have lost from this alliance. Since 2016, We have not participated in any by-election because of this election alliance. This has totally weakened our Party. We urge the Patriotic Front (PF) to look into this issue immediately because we have 18 months to the 2021 General election. And if nothing changes, We would be forced to reconsider out position in 2021”, Mr. Kafumukache said

