Chipolopolo caretaker coach Aggrey Chiyangi has implored the team come for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers with a mindset for qualifying for the tournament.

Zambia are in Group H together with Zimbabwe, Botswana and newly-crowned AFCON champions Algeria.

Chipolopolo will be battling to end their two successive failures to qualifier for the AFCON.

“For now, what I can say is that the good thing is we already have a team in place and we don’t have much work to be done on that. What we only need is to bring them together and tell them what we need and tell them our focus and see how they fight,” Chiyangi said.

“We really need for players to come with a very positive attitude and strong mentally and make sure that we do our best because this one, we have to make sure we qualify.

“We have messed-up before so on this one we have to be very serious.

“So when they come into camp they must come with the mind that we have to qualify.”

