Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia Frank Bwalya is in the next few months expected to tie the knot to a woman only described as an Easterner with Northern blood.

Bwalya a former Priest who renounced his title when he joined the Patriotic Front says he is engaged to an Easterner with Northern Province blood.

“Hear it from me that steps for another phase in my life as a married man have been taken. In a few months’ time, God willing, it shall come to pass,” he shared.

Mr. Bwalya was Patriotic Front spokesperson before his appointment as Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia last year.

