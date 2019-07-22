Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia Frank Bwalya is in the next few months expected to tie the knot to a woman only described as an Easterner with Northern blood.
Bwalya a former Priest who renounced his title when he joined the Patriotic Front says he is engaged to an Easterner with Northern Province blood.
“Hear it from me that steps for another phase in my life as a married man have been taken. In a few months’ time, God willing, it shall come to pass,” he shared.
Mr. Bwalya was Patriotic Front spokesperson before his appointment as Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia last year.
[Read 1,943 times, 1,943 reads today]
Loading...
Cadres appointment
Ba Frank that marriage won’t last, looking at the way you start tribalizing. Sounds like had to find a wife to be accepted by Edgar. You are cheap Frank.
You should have gone to get a wife from Ethiopia, they are so cheap. And spend nothing on wedding, just your presence, and Emmanuel would be happy to pose as a relative.
The church should lead the dialogue.
It is good that he has stopped pretending.
Chief bootlicker now looking for someone to lick his boots
TRASH! WHAT DO YOU MEAN; EASTERNER WITH NORTHERN BLOOD?! SIMPLY UNCOUTH!!!
One of the many who have betrayed the nation…..sad
Free at last, well get married and enjoy marriage life if that’s what rocks your boat.
What happened to “one Zambia one nation” ? Why do you not just say that you have fallen in love with a Zambian woman. Mr. Bwalya are you writing a thesis to start telling us those details?
Congratulations Frank!
Lol.
Bwakujaya bunyangulukwa bwana, get married it’s been long indeed . You will feel it, it’s nice but don’t cry the first day you will be with her,be man enough
Great move. Keep the fire burning.
Another big piecve of sh.it from this wan.king monkey with an Inborn Tribalist mindset!! Do we need to know the tribe of your sex mate you bloody idyot? You are spending so many hours in the midst of Australian civilisation thinking about Zambian tribes which shows how shallow minded and stu.pid you molther fcker are!!
This is a person that spent many years pretending to be serving God only to come out openly telling us how he thinks only Bembas and Ngonis are superior to other tribes. Fortunately, there are very few Bembas and Ngonis who believe is Bwalya’s nonsense!