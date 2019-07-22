UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says he has always been ready to meet President Edgar Lungu without any conditions attached.

Mr. Hichilema says he has taken note of the remarks attributed Mr. Edgar Lungu in today’s edition of the Daily Nation that he is ready to meet Mr. Hichilema.

“We are very consistent and mean well when we say we need genuine dialogue under the leadership of the church mother bodies and resolve a number of outstanding issues in the country”, he said.

Mr. Hichilema said Zambians are hurting and time is running out to resolve key issues in the governance of the country.

He said the church mother bodies have done it before with a proven record of success in resolving the impasse and the UPND believes they can do it again.

Mr. Hichilema noted that all it takes is genuineness and openness in discussions within the spirit of give and take and readiness to implement whatever is agreed upon.

“So let’s get on with the business and start engaging with one another under the church leadership”, he added.

