UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says he has always been ready to meet President Edgar Lungu without any conditions attached.
Mr. Hichilema says he has taken note of the remarks attributed Mr. Edgar Lungu in today’s edition of the Daily Nation that he is ready to meet Mr. Hichilema.
“We are very consistent and mean well when we say we need genuine dialogue under the leadership of the church mother bodies and resolve a number of outstanding issues in the country”, he said.
Mr. Hichilema said Zambians are hurting and time is running out to resolve key issues in the governance of the country.
He said the church mother bodies have done it before with a proven record of success in resolving the impasse and the UPND believes they can do it again.
Mr. Hichilema noted that all it takes is genuineness and openness in discussions within the spirit of give and take and readiness to implement whatever is agreed upon.
“So let’s get on with the business and start engaging with one another under the church leadership”, he added.
Again dialogue iyambe? lets move on please
The corrupt mother bodies. You want to meet Edgar so that you can invoke evil spirits in him
Interesting….when you were about to be summoned regarding the alleged sale of ZAFFICO,you arranged to meet the President at night with ease when everyone was fast asleep.Were you not in a position to remind the President of the long awaited dialogue? Upto now, you have never shared what was discussed that night.
Let him just join the line, we all want to meet ECL. Who are you to jump the line
You are welcome to just come to state house. I hear your house is better than state house, but with limited influence on zed. The church, let us go and worship God and not politics with bishop mpundu.