Chipolopolo coach Aggrey Chiyangi is playing down burnout concerns for striker Tapson Kaseba and goalkeeper Sebastian Mwange ahead of this weekend’s CHAN qualifiers after a grueling last two weeks with Green Eagles at the CECAFA Club Cup in Rwanda.

The Eagles duo jumped straight into Chipolopolo camp on Monday just 24 hours after winning Bronze with Eagles at the CEACFA Cup that Rwanda hosted from July 6-21.

Kaseba and Mwange, including Eagles coach Chiyangi ,missed the first two weeks of pre-2020 CHAN qualifiers training camp in Lusaka due to that club commitment.

“They know that is how football is; we don’t need them to rest. They rested after they played on Sunday and they have just made a very short trip from Rwanda which is a two hour flight,” Chiyangi said.

“I think they are fine and they will be ready for the game.”

Zambia will be away to Botswana in the first leg this Friday evening, July 26 in Francistown.

The second round, final leg qualifier is set for August 3 in Lusaka.

Winner will advance to the final round where they will face Angola or eSwatini over two legs in September and October.

