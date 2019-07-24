Zambia Federation of Employers has clarified that the matter to double NAPSA contributions was a proposal debated during the Tripartite Consultative Labour Council meeting held last month.

ZFE Executive Director Harrington Chibanda explained that letter circulating which leaked on the proposals was addressed to ZFE members inviting them to a consultative meeting on the matter and wondered how it leaked on social media.

Mr. Chibanda has however stated that there was no resolution during the meeting to increase pension contributions and abolishment of private pension schemes.

He said the proposal was brought to the TCLC by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security during last month’s meeting.

“I suspect one of my members who has been invited to this meeting leaked the letter to the media. What is true is that the matter is only a proposal for one and there has not been a resolution made yet,” Mr Chibanda said.

He added, “I was called by the Ministry of Labour and they asked me how the letter leaked to the media and I told them that it could be one of our members who was invited to the consultative meeting who leaked the letter.”

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security yesterday dispelled reports that Government intends to hike NAPSA contributions from 5 to 10 percent employee and employer contributions respectively and abolish private pension schemes.

In a statement, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security dispelled the reports alleging that government intends to hike NAPSA employee contributions from five to 10 per cent and abolish the private pension scheme.

The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Barnaby Mulenga said contrary to the reports, there has not been any such proposals by government with regard to NAPSA contribution rate.

He stated that procedure for adjusting the contribution rate could only be done after passing the law, determining the benefits package and undertaking actuarial evaluation which should inform such an adjustment either upwards or downwards “of which this process has not yet been done”.

Mr. Mulenga stated further stated that there had not been any proposals to abolish private pension schemes as alleged by media reports.

He stated that government was consulting with various stakeholders on pension reforms and the outcome of such a procedure would be availed to the public .

Mulenga further clarified that the said consultations were “not even about hiking contribution rates for NAPSA or to abolish private or occupational pension schemes”.

According to a proposal from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, NAPSA monthly contributions will rise to 10% employer and 10% employee.

The proposal also seeks to limit the pension schemes allowed to exist in Zambia to have just one, NAPSA.

The proposals are part of government plans to reform the pension sector which government said have reached an advanced stage.

Details of these reforms were shared at a recent Tripartite Consultative Labour Council meeting in Lusaka.

The government also wants to collapse the Public Service Pensions Fund and the Local Authority Superannuation Fund and have only NAPSA existing.

In a letter addressed to its members inviting them for a consultative meeting and seen in Lusaka, Federation Executive Director Harrington Chibanda said the Federation will come up with a position paper after the consultative meeting.

“At the last Tripartite Consultative Labour Council held in June 2nd 2019, the government informed the Tripartite Partners that among the many proposals in the reforms is the collapsing of the Public Service Pensions Fund and the Local Authority Superannuation Fund and the proposal to increase pension contributions to the National Pensions Scheme Authority from the current 5% employer and employee contributions to 10% employer and 10% employee,” the letter read in part.

The proposal will be extended to the private sector to do away with private occupational pensions schemes and only contribute to NAPSA.

“The Federation would like to undertake consultations on the said matters in preparation for a position paper before the Minister of Labour and Social Security announces the next Tripartite Consultative Meeting. Consultative Meeting to be held on Friday, 26th July 2019 at Radisson Blu from 08:30 Hours,” it read.

[Read 283 times, 283 reads today]