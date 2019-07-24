Lusaka City Council has given the developers of the infrastructure around Woodlands Stadium Seven days to show cause why legal action should not be taken against them.

This follows the revelations of the interim inspections which show that there was negligence on the part of the contractors leading to the fatal accident that happened at the site on 19th July, 2019.

The interim inspections revealed that the developers were carrying out demolition works to allow for alterations to the existing structures without any permit from the Council, the site was not secured by way of putting up a holding to avoid both uncontrolled movements from pedestrians and motorists and that there was no safety and risk measures outlined pointing to the way the demolition would be carried out.

The inspection also revealed that the stability of the existing structure and and that of the neighbouring shops was not assessed and therefore, posing a huge risk to workers and even to the adjacent neighbours.

It further showed that the existing structure of the stadium wall has developed alarming cracks which requires immediate attention to consolidate the strength of both the extensions and the old structure.

In a statement issued to the media, the Lusaka City Council has since stopped all developments on site until the matter is resolved.

