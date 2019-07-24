Nkana have confirmed that striker Idris Mbombo is back as their player on a permanent basis.

The fiery striker returns to Zambia after a season away in Sudan at Al Hilal.

“Former Nkana FC striker Idris Mbombo has official rejoined the club and has signed a two year contract,” Nkana CEO Charles Chakatazya said.

“This is after Mbombo unilaterally terminated his contract with the Sudanese side Al Hilal Omdurman FC , the club he joined in October 2018 after a short stint at Nkana.

“The World soccer governing body, FIFA, has since cleared Mbombo to play for Nkana FC.”

Mbombo’s return is a huge lift for the Wusakile giants following the departure of his DR Congo compatriot and striker Walter Bwalya to Egyptian club El Gouna SC.

The DR Congo-born, ex-Zesco United and Kabwe Warriors striker scored 26 competitive goals for Nkana in his previous stint with the 12-time champions in the 2018 season after joining them following another uneventful and short stint at Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab.

Mbombo spent just six months at Al Shabab whom he joined from Zesco in June 2017.

[Read 181 times, 181 reads today]