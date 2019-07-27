Over a thousand of citizens turned up Parliament Grounds on Friday, 26th July, 2019 to launch the “One Zambia, One Nation – The Zambia we love Campaign” that emphasises an evidenced-based fight against corruption and encourages Zambians to be patriotism and national unity in order to fight bitterness, hate speech, tribalism.

The public gathering, attended from ordinary Zambians from all walks of life, was organised by a coalition of civil society organisations called the Constitutional Reform and Education Coalition (CRECO) who presented the petition to Bwana Mukubwa Member of Parliament, Jonas Chanda, and three other members of Parliament as envoys of the National Assembly.

Addressing the campaigners, CRECO Chairperson Hyde Huguta, who is also Media Institute of Southern African Zambian Chapter Vice Chairperson called on Zambians to remain united in rejecting the spread of fake new by supporting responsible journalism and media self-regulation which will weed out gutter journalism.

Southern African Center for Constructive Resolutions of Dispute, Executive Director, Borniface Chembe, asked Zambia to cherish the peace that Zambia has enjoyed since independence and reject doomsayers who want Zambians to fight among each other.

And in launching the red-campaign, YALI President and CRECO Spokesperson Andrew Ntewewe charged that Zambia cannot afford to have citizens who paint their country black to the outside world. He emphasised that when leaders become bitter and turn tribal, the whole country suffers and gets more divided. He said Zambia has made a lot of developmental inroads which must be recognised and should never be trivialised.

In receiving the petition on behalf of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Bwanamukubwa lawmaker implored the courage ordinary Zambians have exhibited to defend their country and the country’s record in the fight against corruption.

“Fighting corruption is a noble cause that all citizens must engage into but this fight must go beyond rhetoric and witch-hunt which we have seen from those who claim to be activists. It must be practical and based on evidence which must be submitted to law enforcement agencies,” said Dr. Chanda.

He said citizens who submitted their petition must be assured that the petition will be delivered and presented before the floor of the House for debating and passing of resolutions.

Dr. Chanda said time has come for citizens to speak out for themselves and to defend processes such as the National Dialogue Forum which produced the Bills that will be debated in parliament.

