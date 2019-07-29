The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has commended stakeholders in Nalolo District in Western Province for holding a peaceful delimitation exercise.

ECZ Director in charge of Elections Mwanamoonga Wina praised the stakeholders for exhibiting maturity and unity throughout the deliberations.

Mr Wina who was speaking at the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) in Muoyo during the closure of the delimitation exercise, also commended the stakeholders for preparing well in advance, saying it made the work of the commission easy.

And Nalolo Town Council Secretary Mutandi Mwanamwalye thanked ECZ for the good guidance provided throughout the exercise.

Several Stakeholders that included representatives from the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE), Local Government, Non-Governmental Organizations attended the delimitation exercise where they proposed for the creation of two new Constituencies to be called Nalolo West and Nalolo East and eleven (11) new wards that will be spread across the district.

The four days delimitation exercise that started on Thursday last week finally came to an end in the district today.

