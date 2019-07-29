Dozens of miners, miners’ wives and community members from Nampundwe, Chingola and Chililabombwe have held a peaceful protest against Vedanta’s continued stay in the country.

The placard carrying protesters marched for a kilometer in Kabundi South area of Chingola to the Nchanga Parliamentary office where they presented their concerns to area Member of Parliament Chali Chilombo.

One of the protesters Elisha Mhone from Chingola said the community in Chingola is fully in support of the liquidation of KCM by government.

Mr Mhone said Chingola had gone down economically and there is need for a new investor to revive the town.

And Maureen Musonda of Nampundwe said KCM must not be allowed to come back because it has scaled down its operations in many aspects which has affected the whole Copperbelt.

Meanwhile, Nchanga Member of Parliament Chali Chilombo promised to forward the protesters concerns to Mines Minister Richard Muskuwa who would in turn forward them to President Edgar Lungu.

