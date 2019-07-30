By Richard Waga
President Edgar Lungu’s sentiment that one day a Tonga will be president but not UPND President Hakainde Hichilema are condescending, tribal and divisive. He is telling Zambians that tribe is a factor when choosing leaders. He is telling Zambians the electoral system is not open enough for anyone to aspire for office. He is confirming the tribal narrative we hear among some PF flunkies who hate the idea of a Tonga president. He, like other PF ministers are dead scared of an HH administration which most thieves in government feel they will not have any kind of leverage or connections with.
Say whatever you want to say about HH, he is a man with a track record we all aspire to have or once aspire to have. Educated by the government, employed in private sector and self-established with own enterprises. Married with to one wife and well raised children. He represents a template every young person should emulate.
His critics have nothing of this man apart from concocted prejudices and things that they can’t prove. They call him stingy when they have never begged him. They call him arrogant when they have never talked to him. They call him selfish as if they have ever shared a table with him.
He is top of the agenda on the PF vuuvlzelas, whose strategy is to package him as a representative of western interests or tribal interest. Their recruitment of Antonio Mwanza proved this agenda when the flip-flopper’s first press conference was a chilling attack of HH which threatened him with more time at Mukobeko. Have you ever wondered why PF spokespersons have never been sober minded characters who can reason and not always talk at people? They prefer double-tongued twisted demon cronies like Sunday Chanda, Mumbi Phiri, Frank Bwalya, Dora Siliya and Antonio Mwanza. People whose conscience was so cheap to purchase given that it has forever costed them their own reputations in the eyes of the entire country. What will these character be without the threat of HH?
It is this PF obsession with HH that should make Zambians raise their eyebrows, and question where this political insecurity is coming from. How can a private citizen like them, a tax payer like them, a business man like some of them, cause so much head scratching in PF. HH’s only crime so far has been to aspire for President. Others aspire for president but they are not called power hungry. Others criticize PF but are not called bitter. Only the things that HH does are criminalized. History should remind us that whenever the establishment fights an individual, it is a sign that individual means well for the people and bad for the establishment.
How can the entire PF hierarchy and government machinery worry about a person who is neither a rebel or religious fundamentalist. If HH was bad for this country Zambians would have figure it out. The people working around the clock to block HH with lies, with police, with a doctored constitution and with a biased media are not doing it for Zambia. Think about that?
Lungu’s conduct towards HH has always been abusive, disrespectful and insecure. He probably knows what he did to be in that seat and every thought of HH haunts him. Lungu and his cronies need have the wisdom of realizing that their role is to make sure they leave behind a better country in case Zambia prefer a different administration in 2021. It is not Lungu’s role to make Zambians hate his rivals. His role is simply to sell his vision. Politicians need to start respecting the intelligence and judgement of Zambians, who are way past tribal politics, fwenku fwenku politics or mfwiti, mfwiti politics. Afterall a leader is what this country needs, not a president. Lungu has proven that motorcades, speeches, cutting ribbons and all the day to day roles expected of president mean nothing if the man can’t lead for shizzo my nizzos.
Of course he won’t be president and there might never be a Tonga president because with all this tribal bigotry against Tongas they might as well secede with their tribal cousins leaving you alone!
Well written article can’t agree more. HH is so powerful and making PF have sleepless nights
No he is saying bitter Hakiende h will never be president because of his poor character and since the under 5 believes in tribe another of his birth tribe will rule but not this one who is filled with hate for fellow man
Information from reliable PF sources has revealed that there is a rigging agenda properly and systematically planned by the Patriotic Front(PF) .It has been disclosed that Manjanzi Lodge is being used to conduct this operation.
Manjanzi lodge is located in 10 miles area of katuba and owned by a Mr.Phiri who has given a nod to the dirty matrix.
PF officials have been meeting everyday from 10:00hrs to 22:00hrs for the rigging matrix training .There are pre-marked ballot papers kept in one suite(room) .The areas earmarked for stuffing of pre-marked ballot papers include Mungule , Katuba and Chunga Wards.
Electorates and citizens are requested to be vigilant and put a stop to this lawless behavior by the PF .
Remember if we do not teach the PF a lesson now, we shall be endorsing their…
@PF Rigging, it is virtually impossible to rig an election in Zambia by stuffing ballot boxes. Whoever wins, wins and whoever loses, loses
The sad truth is the Tongas unfortunately feel Zambia owes them the Presidency thats why we had the late Munkombwe say “Its time for a Tonga to rule” at a campaign rally HH was present. I dont see anything tribal about a swipe at an opponent. He infact said one day we will have a Tonga President not we will never have a Tonga President. Am not surprised we have become a nation of petty politics. Even people who said Tongas cant vote for Jesus are calling the President tribal and people agree with them.
Akainde Ichilema will be petitioning the 2021 elections after being beaten by Lungu 3 times.
Akainde is a time waster.
Akainde is an Under 5 quack politician. His alliance has crumbled like a tower of Babel.
Chanda do you remember these remark?
PF Secretary General Davis Mwila has told cabinet ministers and PF members of parliament that they will go to prison if they don’t work hard to win the 2021 general elections.
Speaking during the Luapula Province party mobilisation launch which was broadcast on Prime TV, Mwila said Luapula Province should save ministers and members of parliament from going to prison.
“Here in Luapula, we have a lot of support. We have 100 per cent support, but you bring five constituencies with 90,000 votes. Our friends (UPND) one constituency is 90,000 even if it’s in the village. Why are you not voting? That is why I am telling you that if you play, you will cry,” Mwila said.
“… All the cells will be full. All these people you see behind me will be in cells…
Any tribe can rule Zambia. We had Mazoka (mwana mubotu) he was loved by all Zambians nobody saw him as Tonga President but this guy HH came on a scene using tribalism people said only a Tonga can succeed Mazoka. His foundation was wrong hence he keeps on losing
Why do some tribes too quick to respond a statement seemingly or suggestively sound to be talking about?
There is fear because they know a Tonga President will change this country for the best . Pf have a lot to gain by keeping majority poor and illiterate. A person like hh has nothing to gain. He is wealthy. Even my white woman Elisa agrees.
WAGA is sick in his head. You are saying people call HH stingy when they have never begged him. Honestly is that what you can say? Why not say here is what HH has done?
WAGA is sick indeed. Who started the tribal politics? Its Tongas who said only a Tonga can replace Underson Mazoka and to do that, they expelled all potential candidates such as Sakwiba, Chisanga, Lubinda etc. Therefore, UPND is a tribal party for the Tongas and Tongas only. This is the only reason to date you have never gone for any convention because you have not yet found another Tonga to replace HH. UPND IS TONGAS AND TONGAS ARE UPND.
Lungu hates HH with a pation becoz he knows that politically he is a force to reckon with. ECL is haunted by the stolen Election Victory from HH in 2015 & 16. ECL knows that if Elections are free,fair and transparent in 2021 he will lose those Elections to HH by a wide margin. ECL is not sure whether his Election Rigging Machinery will be successful in 2021 against the increasingly popular HH. That is why ECL is desperate to rig the 2021 Election by Amending the Constitution. ECL is scared of the Future when he loses Power to HH. That is why ECL jailed HH for 127 days on false Treason Charges. HH is a huge threat to ECL losing Power in 2021 hence his obsession with him. The writing is on the Wall.
The only time elections will be free,fair and transparent is when some people’s supreme leader wins.
I was trying to make sense out of this ranting but as usual failed. Anything that comes from UPND Cadres falls short of vital answers like how did HH become rich, is HH a Freemason? What was meant by only a Tonga can rule UPND. Yes HH has a track record of losing 5 elections that we agree. I wonder who educated Lungu and how many families Lungu has as compared to HH. That being said I think UPND supporters like Waga has a way of campaigning their supreme leader. Does Waga even has a sirname or can not disclose for fear of people knowing it is just another Tonga? Mazoka was the best leader and the people did not look at him as a Tonga.
The saddest part is ECL has extended his hatrage to all Tongas.Only a commission of enquiry or Truth & reconciliation commission will resolve.Tribalism is hate and it will hurt.