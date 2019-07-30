By Richard Waga

President Edgar Lungu’s sentiment that one day a Tonga will be president but not UPND President Hakainde Hichilema are condescending, tribal and divisive. He is telling Zambians that tribe is a factor when choosing leaders. He is telling Zambians the electoral system is not open enough for anyone to aspire for office. He is confirming the tribal narrative we hear among some PF flunkies who hate the idea of a Tonga president. He, like other PF ministers are dead scared of an HH administration which most thieves in government feel they will not have any kind of leverage or connections with.

Say whatever you want to say about HH, he is a man with a track record we all aspire to have or once aspire to have. Educated by the government, employed in private sector and self-established with own enterprises. Married with to one wife and well raised children. He represents a template every young person should emulate.

His critics have nothing of this man apart from concocted prejudices and things that they can’t prove. They call him stingy when they have never begged him. They call him arrogant when they have never talked to him. They call him selfish as if they have ever shared a table with him.

He is top of the agenda on the PF vuuvlzelas, whose strategy is to package him as a representative of western interests or tribal interest. Their recruitment of Antonio Mwanza proved this agenda when the flip-flopper’s first press conference was a chilling attack of HH which threatened him with more time at Mukobeko. Have you ever wondered why PF spokespersons have never been sober minded characters who can reason and not always talk at people? They prefer double-tongued twisted demon cronies like Sunday Chanda, Mumbi Phiri, Frank Bwalya, Dora Siliya and Antonio Mwanza. People whose conscience was so cheap to purchase given that it has forever costed them their own reputations in the eyes of the entire country. What will these character be without the threat of HH?

It is this PF obsession with HH that should make Zambians raise their eyebrows, and question where this political insecurity is coming from. How can a private citizen like them, a tax payer like them, a business man like some of them, cause so much head scratching in PF. HH’s only crime so far has been to aspire for President. Others aspire for president but they are not called power hungry. Others criticize PF but are not called bitter. Only the things that HH does are criminalized. History should remind us that whenever the establishment fights an individual, it is a sign that individual means well for the people and bad for the establishment.

How can the entire PF hierarchy and government machinery worry about a person who is neither a rebel or religious fundamentalist. If HH was bad for this country Zambians would have figure it out. The people working around the clock to block HH with lies, with police, with a doctored constitution and with a biased media are not doing it for Zambia. Think about that?

Lungu’s conduct towards HH has always been abusive, disrespectful and insecure. He probably knows what he did to be in that seat and every thought of HH haunts him. Lungu and his cronies need have the wisdom of realizing that their role is to make sure they leave behind a better country in case Zambia prefer a different administration in 2021. It is not Lungu’s role to make Zambians hate his rivals. His role is simply to sell his vision. Politicians need to start respecting the intelligence and judgement of Zambians, who are way past tribal politics, fwenku fwenku politics or mfwiti, mfwiti politics. Afterall a leader is what this country needs, not a president. Lungu has proven that motorcades, speeches, cutting ribbons and all the day to day roles expected of president mean nothing if the man can’t lead for shizzo my nizzos.

