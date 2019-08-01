Rachel Nachula fired in eight goals in an 15-0 annulation of Mauritius on Thursday to catapult Shepolopolo to the summit of Group B in their opening game at the 2019 COSAFA Women’s Cup tournament in Port Elizabeth , South Africa.

Nachula’s haul puts the former women’s 400 meters sprint national champion and 2008 Zone 6 Games gold medal as early contender for the tournaments golden boot ahead of Refiloe Jane who scored four goals in hosts and defending champions Banyana Banyana’s 17-0 rout of Comoros 24 hours earlier.

Shepolopolo lead Group B with a very healthy goal difference ahead of second placed Botswana who also won their first pool match with victory over Namibia in the second kickoff on Thursday.

“It feels good to score for my country and i want to thank my team mates for the team work. It’s not the end there still more goals coming,”Nachula said.

Compatriot Grace Chanda scored a brace while Rhoda Chileshe, Hellen Chanda, Mary Mwakapila all chipped in with a goal each.

Mauritius defender Marie Jerome’s 71th minute own-goal gave Zambia an 11-0 lead in the match.

The victory was also a Zambia record for both women’s and men’s football.

Shepolopolo return to action on August 3 to face Namibia in a match they need another win to secure their place in the semifinals with a game to spare.

Namibia head into the match after losing 1-0 to Botswana.

