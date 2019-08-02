Chipolopolo coach Aggrey Chiyangi is backing his team to hold their nerve and overcome Botswana in Saturday’s 2020 CHAN qualifier at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Pressure is on Zambia head into the August 3 second round, final leg match tied at 0-0 from the first leg played on July 26 in Francistown.

A 0-0 draw will see the match decided on post-match penalties while a 1-1 result will see Botswana booted out on away goals rule by Botswana.

“Yes we know we shall have a lot of pressure playing in front of our fans but what is important is to know how to handle the pressure,”Chiyangi said.

“If we allow pressure to swallow us, then we shall fail to perform. It’s time to gun down the Zebras and progress to the next stage.”

Botswana has never eliminated Zambia from a CHAN qualifier after Chipolopolo overturned a loss and draw away in the 2009 and 2013 qualifiers respectively.

Winner over both legs will advance to the final round to play Angola or eSwatini this September for a place in January’s tournament in Cameroon.

