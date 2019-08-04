President Edgar Lungu has blamed politicians for the recent tribal fights that occurred between the Luvale and Lunda people in Zambezi district of North Western Province, adding that the fights where also fueled by some politicians who have continued promoting tribalism every time they speak to the people.

The Head of State has since called on the church to provide counsel to politicians both in ruling and opposition political parties on the dangers of tribalism.

President Lungu says politicians should be told the truth when they utter divisive statement in their quest to gain political mileage.

The President was speaking during a church service at the Evangelical Church in Zambia Bethel Congregation in Solwezi.

President Lungu also said there no reason why Zambians should fight when they country was founded on Christian principles.

And Church Presiding Pastor Chrispine Lutuna has urged Zambians stand firm and pray for the country.

Pastor Lutuna also urged those in leadership not to stop but continue with their style of Leadership on Christian principles.

He also thanked President Lungu for always engaging the church in the governance of the country.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has requested the people of North Western Province to propose to him developmental projects that should be undertaken in region apart from the ones he has initiated.

President Lungu says he has tried to take development to North Western despite having suffered a heavy defeat during the last presidential election.

President Lungu said this when he addressed Solwezi Patriotic Front (PF) members at Kasanshi lodge in Solwezi last evening.

The Head of state has however, reiterated that he will ensure that his administration shares the national treasury equally with all the provinces including regions where people did not vote him.

President Lungu said North Western Province has witnessed unprecedented development since the PF administration came into power among them, opening of mining companies, the construction of the Solwezi-Chingola road and the Solwezi dual carriage way among other infrastructure.

The Head of State has also assured party members that the PF will win the 2021 general election as can be evidenced by a number of by-elections that the party has won in the province.

President Lungu said this is a sign that the party is quickly gaining ground in the region.

Earlier, PF national chairperson and President Lungu’s campaign manager, Samuel Mukupa, urged party members to mobilise themselves and to recruit new members.

Former foreign affairs Minister KABINGA MPANDE attended the meeting and encouraged party members to support President Lungu.

And North Western Province PF chairman Lackson Kungo said the party is intact and getting stronger every day.

President Lungu has been in Solwezi for a two-day working visit where he inspected several developmental projects.

[Read 56 times, 56 reads today]