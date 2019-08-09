The opposition UPND has called for concerted efforts in mobilising resources for relief food in hunger-stricken areas.

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says there is need for stakeholders to work together and ensure that adequate resources are raised for relief efforts.

Mr. Hichilema said this in a statement that the hunger situation which has been brought about by drought can be addressed with the unity of purpose.

“We call on Mr. Edgar Lungu and his Government to immediately declare the hunger situation in the country as a national disaster inorder to galvanize international support. The hunger situation in our country due to drought and other factors is attaining unprecedented levels not witnessed in a long time in this region,” Mr Hichilema said.

“Government should not shy away from calling for international support to avert severe starvation that is taking a heavy toll on the population.”

“This is a none partisan matter that needs concerted efforts inorder to mobilise resources to help our starving citizens across the country. We can only raise such resources if the Executive can be bold enough to raise an alarm to both our local and international cooperating partners that we need urgent assistance to deal with a disaster on our hands.”

He added, “In our own small way and using our connections, we can also help in driving this agenda to mobilise resources locally, regionally and in the international community to seek for help. Let’s not play politics on such matters when citizens are starving to death. There is no winner or loser in such situations if we all come together and ask for international assistance to help our vulnerable communities on the verge of starvation.”

“Let us for once take a common stand and put our political differences aside for the sake of our citizens inorder to attain this object to avert an impending life threatening situation. Please let the Executive declare hunger as national disaster immediately.”

