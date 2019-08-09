PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu has scolded Kasama MP Kelvin Sampa, Mayor Fredrick Chisanga and District Commissioner Kelly Kashiwa for not embracing a spirit of unity and making use of political heavy weight Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) who resigned from UPND as Vice President to join the Patriotic Front.

Speaking shortly after arrival at Kasama airport, President Lungu took to the podium and questioned the political party officials as to why they have not made GBM feel a part of the PF family and delegated duties to him.

President Lungu tasked them to embrace a spirit of unity and ‘quash’ any historic squabbles they may have had in the past.

“Elo in Kasama GBM and his friends have come to join us from UPND, we welcomed them but you have not delegated to them, you have not brought them into the family of PF what is wrong?”, he asked

The President reminded the officials that they are so many seats in the Patriotic Front boat, “Our house has so many seats let’s welcome them.”

And, President Lungu admonished Kasama MP, Mayor and District Commissioner for not working together in unity.

The Head of State who is also party president expressed disappointment that he was repeating the message of unity.

He called on the trio to work together and embrace the spirit of unity which was left by the founding party father President Michael Sata.

And President Lungu has called on politicians and political aspirants for higher offices to manage their political ambitions.

“We can see you are looking at 2021, if you are ambitious show your ambition by working harder and tolerating people the leadership will come to you….Being ambitious is very normal but it is how you manage your ambition, work with the people and it is the people who will choose you,” he advised.

