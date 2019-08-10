Shepolopolo captain Hazel Nali says they are determined to make history on Sunday in the 2019 COSAFA Women’s Cup final in Port Elizabeth.

Shepolopolo face hosts South Africa seeking their debut to COSAFA Women’s Cup crown after reaching the final for the first time in their history.

Unbeaten Shepolopolo head into the final on the back of four wins and a draw.

Shepolopolo qualified to the final after beating Botswana 4-0 in the semifinals on August 8 following 0-0 result between the two sides just two days earlier in their last Group B match.

“It is a great achievement. It is the first time and have broken the history by qualifying to the final,” the Shepolopolo goalkeeper said.

“And we are now looking forward to winning the Cup. We really need to make history by winning this game.”

Shepolopolo are also seeking their debut competitive win over South Africa whom they last faced at the tournament in 2017 but lost 5-3 on post-match penalties following a 3-3 semifinal result at the tournament held in Zimbabwe.

They also drew 1-1 in their last competitive meeting last November in a Group B match at the 2018 Women’s AFCON in Ghana.

“South Africa is not a small team and we really need to work hard if we are to beat them on Sunday,” Nali said.

“Whoever wants it most will win it but I know my girls know we have a huge task ahead but everyone will up their game.”

Meanwhile, their counterparts Shepolopolo U20 are also chasing history on the same date in the early kickoff of the 2019 COSAFA U20 Cup final when they face Tanzania.

It will be the two side’s second meeting at the tournament after Shepolopolo beat Tanzania 2-1 in the group stage.

