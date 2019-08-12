Government has urged Katete residents who had a bumper harvest during the just ended farming season to sale their produce to government through the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).

Minister in the Office of the Vice President Olipa Phiri said selling their produce to government was one way of ensuring the country was food secure.

Speaking during the relief food (mealie meal) flagging off ceremony in Katete, Ms Phiri said without farmers selling their produce to government, it will be difficult for government to give out relief food once the country is faced with hunger.

“Those who had a bumper harvest, please let us sale our produce to government. If we don’t sale to government, where will government get what to give out as relief food to those who will be faced with hunger in the country?” she questioned.

Ms Phiri said the same produce that the FRA buys, is what government uses to provide relief food to its people once faced with hunger.

Ms Phiri said without the produce that is sold to FRA, government will not have what to give out to its people once there is a hunger situation in the country.

She said government’s storage should not run out as it will mean many people requiring relief food will not be helped.

The Minister also emphasized to those who had some maize, to store their produce carefully as hunger is looming due to the poor rainfall pattern experienced in some parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Katete District Commissioner (DC) Joseph Makukula appreciated the gesture by government towards the residents of Katete who had been hard hit with hunger due to the poor rainfall pattern experienced in the just ended farming season.

“We are very lucky here, because we will receive a big chunk of the relief mealie meal, instead of 12.5 Kilograms (Kg), we will receive 25Kg each household,” he said.

The district is expected to receive a total of 8,960 bags of mealie meal of which it is expected to cater for more than 8000 beneficiaries.

[Read 96 times, 96 reads today]