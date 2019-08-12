Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.

PROS

Great chemistry between Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Gripping story line with intense action scenes.

CONS

The villain could have had more depth, the character felt generic. Idris Elba is capable of much more , he was underutilized.

FAVORITE QUOTE

Brixton: “Look at me. I’m Black Superman!”

Luke Hobbs: “I’m trying to save the world, which, for the record, will be my fourth time. ‘Cause I’m really good at it.”

CONCLUSION

Dwayne Johnsons (Hobbs) star power was evident in the previous Fast & Furious movies, so him having his own spin off was inevitable. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson effortlessly carried the whole movie, that is not to say Idris Elba (Brixton) and Jason Statham (Shaw) didn’t do do a great job as they too carried their own weight in this summer blockbuster.

The best thing about the movie is the awesome banter between Hobbs and Shaw. Their witty jabs at each other gave a great buddy comedy feel.

The films attention is mostly on the lead actors but Idris Elba (Brixton) still manages to steal the show with most of his screen time , bringing entertaining swagger to an otherwise one dimensional character.

The movie has some really intense action and fight scenes including expertly pulled off, creative car chases (it is Fast & Furious after all). All that is balanced out with some emotional moments stressing the importance of family , keeping with the Fast & Furious tradition.

The movie mixes in a good amount of comedy and hilarious cameos that do not distract from the main story line.

I am sure this is not the last we are seeing of Hobbs and Shaw ,as this Fast & Furious spin off has the potential to be its own franchise.

RATING

4 out of 5

BY KAPA KAUMBA

