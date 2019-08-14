The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has appointed Mr Kryticous Patrick Nshindano as its Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The appointment is with effect from 8th August, 2019. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Nshindano was Executive Director for Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR). The Commission would like to congratulate Mr. Nshindano on the appointment and wish him every success in his new assignment.

“On behalf of the Commission, I would like to offer you my sincere congratulations upon your assumption of new responsibilities. We, at the Commission, pledge our support and look forward to working with you. We are confident that under your leadership as Chief Electoral Officer, the Commission will strive to greater heights and achievements,” said the Chairperson, Justice Esau E. Chulu in his congratulatory message.

Mr Nshindano holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with Development Studies from the University of Zambia and Master of Business Administration from Copperbelt University.

Mr Nshindano takes over from Mr Chomba Chella who separated from the Commission on personal grounds on 31st July, 2019.

By Margaret Chimanse

Public Relations Manager

For/Chief Electoral Officer

ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA

