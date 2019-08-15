Electoral Commission of Zambia Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano has committed to ensuring that the ECZ deliver credible and transparent elections in line with the mandate and values of the commission.

Mr Nshindano says he is fully aware of the high expectations by the Zambian people of the Commission and commit to ensuring that they deliver credible and transparent elections in line with the mandate and values of the Commission.

He acknowledged that he is joining the Commission at a time when the commission is undertaking delimitation and in the immediate he will ensure that this process is effectively concluded in all the districts of Zambia which will assist with voter registration leading to a new and clean voters register for 2021.

Mr Nshindano said he is confident that the delimitation process will remove suspicions that arose during the 2016 general elections.

He said he is looking forward to working with all stakeholders and welcomes positive criticism that will help improve the commissions operations and the electoral process.

Mr Nshindano said he will maintain an open door policy to all stakeholders in line with the Commission’s values.

