It was a Wednesday of mixed emotions in the South Africa PSL that saw Orlando Pirates lose their second successive competitive game.

-MAMELODI SUNDOWNS

Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was absent from the defending champions team sheet for a third successive competitive match following Wednesday’s 1-1 away league draw at 11th placed Chippa United.

-ORLANDO PIRATES

Just five days after losing 1-0 away in the CAF Champions League to Green Eagles in Lusaka, Pirates were clobbered 3-0 on the road by SuperSport United in a Gauteng derby in Pretoria.

Midfielder Augustine Mulenga played the full 90 minutes while striker Justin Shonga came on in the 46th minute for ninth placed Pirates.

But the show belonged to compatriot and striker Gampani Lungu who scored seventh positioned SuperSport’s final goal in the 69th minute just twenty four minutes after coming on as a substitute

