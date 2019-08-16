Copperbelt residents and students from Kitwe, Ndola and Luanshya participating at the Copperbelt Forum dubbed, ‘the Zambia We Love,’ resolved to support their Members of Parliament in debating the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019.

The residents, who gathered at a fully-packed Forum at Crossroads Lodges on Tuesday, 13 August, 2019 organised by the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), expressed happiness that their members of parliament have begun to publicly engage with them to explain how some resolutions from the National Dialogue Forum were arrived at and to dispel the falsehood that had been planted by those against the Bill.

Addressing residents, Bwanamkubwa Member of Parliament, Dr. Jonas Kamima Chanda, said the National Dialogue Forum was a forum of the free minds whose agenda was not to add clarity to the constitution which posed a lot of problems in 2016 and onwards. He stated that changing any part of the Constitution is the sole mandate of National Assembly of Zambia but Government decided to further constitute the National Dialogue Forum to allow the public deliberate on the submissions made by many Zambians to the Ministry of Justice before Parliament could proceed to debate and make changes to the law.

“All members of Parliament were encouraged by the Speaker to attend the NDF. Initially, 28 UPND Members attended the Dialogue before some withdrew to only remain with 16 UPND MPs who wanted their constituents represented. Their Royal Highnesses were invited, political parties were invited, the church had enough representation and civil society organisations, including the Electoral Commission of Zambia,” said Dr. Chanda.

He said the UPND and some civil society organisations that refused to attend the dialogue merely exercised their democratic rights not to do so but they cannot now begin to claim the NDF was not all inclusive because they had an opportunity to attend and debate on equal footing. The Bwanamkubwa lawmaker encouraged residents to read for themselves what is contained in the Bill rather than get cheated.

And Copperbelt University Students Union President Emmanuel Kasonde said withdrawing the Bill to amend the Constitution is a non-starter but said those aggrieved with some provisions of the Bill have an opportunity to make their case with Members of Parliament. He said not everyone would remain agreeable to provisions of the law and argued in a democracy, it is cowardice for MPs to walk out when they disagree with provisions of some law but they must always stand up to debate and put themselves on record.

Earlier, a senior citizen from Ndola, Peter Mpande, who turned 63 called on all Zambians to never waste an opportunity to make long-lasting changes to the Constitution.

“We cannot be a nation that plays politics all the time. In the 1970s, Nkumbula tried the trick to stop the passage of the Constitution amendment Bill using the courts but it failed. The same was done in 1996 when the Zambia Democratic Congress repeated the same attempt but it all failed because our courts always treasure the doctrine of separation of powers.” Said Mr. Mpande.

YALI President, Andrew Ntewewe, also reminded the Copperbelt residents that the Constitution is a living document which can be amended at any time so long the provisions of the law is adhered to.

“There is always one political party in Zambia which has consistently remained opposed to making changes to the constitution so long as they are not the ones in the driving seat. They have vowed to oppose every amendment but are promising that only them can deliver a perfect constitution. There is no perfect Constitution in the world,” said Ntewewe.

Residents, who applauded the Bwanamkubwa lawmaker for meeting them, took turns to call on President Lungu and leaders of other political parties to encourage members of Parliament of Parliament to hold Townhall meetings with the people and listen to all views even as they attempt to amend the constitution. The residents said they would like to see the current process yield results and emphasised the constitution is not only about 2021 elections but governance of the country.

