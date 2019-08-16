Zesco United coach George Lwandamina is eager for a taste of domestic competitive action this Saturday when they face Zanaco in the season-opening 2019/2020 Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield final at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

The match will be Zesco s second competitive game of the new season but Zanaco’s first.

Zesco come into the match a week after beating Black Mamba of eSwatini 2-0 away in Manzini on August 10 in their CAF Champions League preliminary round, first leg match.

“It is a season-opener so we have to start from somewhere after the tedious transitional league where we had to play games like no man’s business. But you cannot blame anyone because we wanted to align ourselves with the rests of the World,” Lwandamina said.

“But my players are just three weeks into the pre-season so this game it will be just part of the preseason. They are no shortcuts in football and we will take it the way it is supposed to be.

“But we will do our best to entertain the fans, because people will pay to watch and so people will want to see what we have in store for the 2019/2020 season.”

Zesco will come into the game still without striker Winston Kalengo including midfielders Enock Sabamukama and Anthony Akumu who are sidelined with injuries.

The trio also missed the away game against Black Mamba due to the same injuries.

However, the Zesco fans will be looking forward to seeing Zesco’s new signings who made their club debuts last week against Black Mamba .

They particularly include Zimbabwean midfielder Thabani Kamusoko and Uganda striker Umaru Kasumba who scored a goal and created the other in the victory over Black Mamba.

