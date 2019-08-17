Government has dismissed and condemned allegations made in the Wall street Journal in an article entitled “Hwawei Technicians helped African Governments to spy on Political opponents.
Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya says the Government of Zambia is a government of laws and cannot under any circumstances engage in illegal interception of Communications of its Citizens.
Ms Siliya said ZICTA is a lawful regulator of the ICT Sector whose functions do not extend to illegalities alleged in the said article.
“The Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) is a lawful regulator of the ICT sector whose functions do not extend to the illegalities alleged in the said article. ZICTA operates under authority of the Zambian constitution, which explicitly guarantees our citizens the right to primacy of the personal conversations, data and information,” she said.
She said ZICTA operates under Authority of the Zambian Constitution which explicitly guarantees citizens the right to privacy of their personal conversations, data and information.
Ms. Siliya said the allegations are unfounded and malicious and has urged the public to ignore them and focus on things that are much more productive.
She said government will continue to safeguard the right to privacy and will on the other hand work through ZICTA to police against criminals in financial crimes, child abuse and threats to national security.
Ms Siliya said the Data Center will also continue to work towards making Zambia a smart nation by 2030 in order to enhance service delivery.
I just don’t believe govt on this one. If govt wants me to believe them, let them formally react to the Wall Street Journal by way of a letter to its editor which should also be made available to Zambians. The WSJ might then be tempted to lay its evidence bare.
Nemwine @ 1
The government has made an Official Statement through the Government Spokesperson who happens to be Doria Siliya. What else do you need. Are you still in the 18th Century?
Move on. We are now in the 21st Century !!!
Off course we do believe the Government. We also believe that economy is booming, there is no famine, fundamental rights and freedom are protected and Constitution “refinement” is in the sole interest of the People and not beneficial to PF.
We also believe that pink elephants can fly!!!
Believer: The frequency of ECL’s visits to Uganda to confer with Mu7 is also interesting. Remember Chavula who was caught red-handed with his fingers in the till? He was Ugandan. Pieces of the jigsaw are falling in place.
With all the flip-flops government has made in recent past I wouldn’t be surprised if the narrative later changes to we are simply protecting our citizens and uproot bad elements.
Dorah Slit it’s better for you not to say anything because we stopped taking you seriously a long time ago. The report can’t be discredited because it states indisputable facts, especially the case of those that were arrested in Solwezi. Government has always spied on us from the time of Fonko Fonko, the PF is even worse. You served under Nyama Soya when he brought that machine to monitor our calls.
Believe this GRZ at your own peril ,the PF once promised us 90 days more money in our pockets but its been 8yrs of slow steady impoverishment.