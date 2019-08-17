Government has dismissed and condemned allegations made in the Wall street Journal in an article entitled “Hwawei Technicians helped African Governments to spy on Political opponents.

The Government has dismissed and condemned in the strongest terms the allegations that it used Huawei Technicians to spy on political opponents.

Chief Government Spokesperson Hon. Dora Siliya in a statement issued to the media on Friday evening said the allegations by the Wall Street Journal in an article entitled, “Huawei Technicians Helped African Government Spy on Political Opponents” is false.

Hon Siliya said the Government of the Republic of Zambia is a government of laws and cannot, under any circumstances, engage in illegal interception of communications of its citizens.

Hon Siliya, who is also Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, stated that the allegations are unfounded and malicious.

She urged the public to ignore these allegations and focus on things that are much more productive.

The Chief Government Spokesperson further stated that the government will continue to safeguard the right to privacy and will on the other hand work, through ZICTA, to police against criminals in financial crimes, child abuse and threat to national security.

She indicated that the Data Center will also continue to work towards making Zambia a Smart nation by 2030 in order to enhance service delivery.

