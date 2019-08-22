President Edgar Lungu has thanked the Indian government for enhanced cooperation between Zambia and that country.

The President was speaking when he and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the signing of six Memorandum of Understanding between Zambia and India.

Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji signed the MoU of Cooperation on Defence and Security, Art and Culture, Diplomacy and Health.

Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairman Justice Esau Chulu signed on Elections and Mines Minister Richard Musukwa signed on mining and Geology.

Mr. Modi said the MoU will further increase cooperation in mining, defence, cooperation in Airforce, Tele-education, Tele-medicine, and elections.

Mr. Modi further said India wants to invest in Healthcare, Agriculture, Food Processing and Mining among others.

Earlier, President Lungu said the Zambia-India Parliamentary Friendship Group bears further testimony of the excellent relations between the two countries.

The President was speaking in Hyderabad House Conference Hall during the bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart.

The President called for the revival of the meetings of the Zambia-India Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation to ensure implementation of agreed areas of cooperation between the two countries.

On the standoff between Vedanta and Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investment Holdings, President Lungu said he met the Vedanta Chairman and that since the matter is in court, it would be best to let the rule of law to take its course.

The President was responding to Indian Prime Minister, Mr. Modi who hoped that the matter be resolved amicably.

The President expressed gratitude to India on hosting patients from Zambia who require specialized treatment and for training extended to Zambia in health.

The President thanked the Indian government for the generosity displayed in the financing and implementation of the Lusaka City Road Decongestion Project.

President Lungu yesterday morning visited the Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and was welcomed at the military parade of the Army, the Navy and Airforce by the President and Prime Minister Modi.

The President also visited the Raghad memorial site and laid a wreath on the grave of Mahatma Gandhi, India’s epitome of freedom.

And the President later in the afternoon addressed the Zambia-India Investment Business Forum attended by some of India’s business personalities.

The President assured the packed audience of the business community from both Zambia and India, of Zambia’s excellent business environment.

Meanwhile India has donated 1,000 tonnes of rice and 100 tonnes of milk to areas in Zambia where there is food deficit.

This is contained in a statement released to ZANIS in Lusaka by the President’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

