Green Eagles completed their giant-killing act on Saturday night away in Soweto where they eliminated 1995 African champions Orlando Pirates from the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League.

The two sides finished 1-1 at Orlando Stadium to see Eagles advance 2-1 on aggregate to September’s pre-group stage.

Eagles joined Zesco United through to the CAF Champions League second knockout stage to keep the Zambian flag flying on the same day that saw continental debutants Buildcon were eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup in the preliminaries.

Pirates and Eagles went into the break scoreless before two rapid-fire goals came on the hour mark.

Happy Jele headed- in Thembinkosi Lorch’s corner in the 59th minute to give Pirates some hope of overturning the result after losing 1-0 away in Lusaka on August 10.

But Eagles replied almost immediately on the counter -attack when Amity Shamende toe-poked in the equalizer from a Spencer Sautu cross.

Eagles goalkeeper Sebastian Mwange them conceded an indirect free -kick inside the box in the 83rd minute but redeemed himself when he shut-out Lorch’s effort.

Eagles will face Angolan club Desportivo de 1 Agosto next month and will be home in the first leg on September 14 before heading to Luanda on September 28 for the last leg.

1 Agosto booked their pre-group stage date with Eagles following a 2-0 home win over KMKM of Zanzibar in Luanda also on Saturday evening to advance 4-0 on aggregate.

