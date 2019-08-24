The state says the Constitutional Court has no jurisdiction to hear a petition on allegations of the contravention of the Republican Constitution on proposed laws or bills.

The Attorney General Chamber has therefore asked the Constitutional Court to dismiss the petition by the Law Association of Zambia to halt parliamentary proceedings on the 2019 Constitutional Amendment Bill.

The Attorney General Chamber has submitted that article 128 sub-article three of the constitution only empowers the Constitutional Court to hear petitions on allegations that an Act of Parliament or Statutory instrument violates the Republican Constitution.

This is according to Skeleton Arguments filed in the Constitutional Court.

The Skeleton Arguments are in response to the Petition filed by the Law Association of Zambia -LAZ where the Legal Body has also challenged Speaker of National Assembly Patrick Matibini to halt parliamentary proceedings on the 2019 Constitutional Amendment ill.

LAZ is being represented by Simeza and Sangwa Associates.

However, the Attorney General’s Chamber has also submitted that LAZ has failed to demonstrate how the 2019 Constitutional Amendment Bill violates the Republican Constitution.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General ‘s Chamber has also submitted that President Edgar Lungu was within his Constitutional Mandate to initiate the 2019 Constitutional Amendment Bill.

The Attorney General’s Chamber has further observed that Attorney General Likando Kaluka, as a Chief Government Legal Advisor, has also constitutional mandate to sign Constitutional Bill for presentation to parliament.

LAZ filed the petition in the Constitutional Court to halt parliamentary proceedings on the 2019 Constitutional Amendment Bill.

