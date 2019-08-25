Economist Oliver Saasa has commended the government for opening up investments in the country through hosting of provincial investment expositions.

Professor Saasa said that it was important that the government has seen the need to showcase each province’s investment potential through an expo.

He cited Northern Western province as a new mining town whose potential in the sector has surpassed Copperbelt province in terms of Copper production.

Professor Saasa said that 50 percent of copper production is no longer coming from the Copperbelt but from North-Western province.

He told ZNBC News that a country can not attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) without showcasing what each province has to offer in terms of investment.

And Private Sector Development Association Chairperson Yusuf Dodia urged the government to continue hosting investment expo in order to promote investments.

Mr. Dodia said there a number of provinces whose investment potential remains untapped.

