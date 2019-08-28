The government says it has been taken aback by the issues raised by British High Commissioner to Zambia Fergus Cochrane Dyet in his farewell statement yesterday. Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya says Zambia has never failed to meet its debt obligations. Ms Siliya says it ought to be realized that Government contracts debt on behalf of and for the benefit of the Zambian people.

On Corruption, Ms Siliya said Government has never and will not under-play the seriousness of corruption and its effects on the country. She said this can be seen in the various measures Government has and continues to undertake to fight the scourge.

Below is a full statement

Republic of Zambia

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services

GOVERNMENT’S POSITION ON THE STATEMENT BY OUT-GOING BRITISH HIGH COMMISSIONER TO ZAMBIA MR. FERGUS COCHRANE – DYET OBE

Government has taken note of the remarks by Out-going British High Commissioner to Zambia Mr. Fergus Cochrane – Dyet O.B.E and wish him well as he goes back to the United Kingdom. The government also wishes to appreciate the High Commissioner’s role to foster relations between Zambia and the United Kingdom during his tenure. We hope that the United Kingdom will deal with the Brexit matter successfully so that Zambia and the United Kingdom can continue to have a mutually beneficial relationship.

However, Government has been taken aback by the issues the High Commissioner has raised in his farewell statement and wishes to respond as follows:

1. DEBT

As recently stated by the Minister of Finance Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu, Zambia has never failed to meet its debt obligations. It ought to be realized that the Government of the Republic of Zambia contracts debt on behalf of and for the benefit of the Zambian people. Government, therefore, remains committed to repaying its outstanding debt, now and in the future. It should be noted that even developed countries all over the world contract debt for their development and other programme just like Zambia has done.

2. CORRUPTION

Government has never and will not under-play the seriousness of corruption and its effects on the country. This can be seen in the various measures Government has and continues to undertake to fight the scourge. This is one country where there are no sacred cows as shown in the many high profile cases before the courts of law.

Added to this is Government’s hands-off approach to the various Anti Corruption agencies, which are free to investigate and prosecute anyone suspected of wrong doing. The media is equally abuzz daily, with stories on corruption and other malpractices. This is healthy and it is the desire of Government that this fight is fought transparently and objectively, in which there are no sacred cows.

It is unprecedented in the region that the fight against corruption can be so high on the country’s agenda. It is a fact that Zambians themselves have propelled corruption to the very top of the country’s agenda which makes it seem as though corruption exists only in our country when infact corruption is a worldwide scourge.

3. POLITICAL DIALOGUE

Since Zambia gained independence in 1964, it has peacefully and successfully changed political parties in power three times. In the course of this, we have had six Presidents elected by the Zambian people eligible to vote in General elections. Government wishes to put it on record that every President in Zambia has been elected in a general election by the people of Zambia and not a political party. Zambians have the capacity and necessary abilities to resolve their own issues.

4. DROUGHT/HUNGER SITUATION

Zambia is a sovereign state and reserves the right to make independent decisions on any matter in the interest of its citizens. According to the Disaster Management Act No. 13 of 2010, it is a preserve of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia to declare a national disaster. This Act is also very clear on the procedure that is followed to declare a national disaster.

Government acknowledges that the hunger situation in some parts of the country is serious and is doing everything possible to ensure that food is distributed to all the needy people. The key issue that is considered in declaring a national disaster, is the severity of the incident and the affected communities’ capacity to cope, in conjunction with Government interventions.

Government reiterates that resources are available to deal with the food insecurity that has resulted from the poor crop yield in the 2018/2019 farming season. As such Government has the capacity to deal with the situation, without the need to rush to declare a national disaster.

The distribution of relief food by Government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit is on-going.

5. FREEDOM OF MEDIA AND EXPRESSION

It ought to be appreciated that the fact that the out-going British High Commissioner can speak freely and at length as he leaves Zambia, is a sign of the freedom of expression cherished and upheld by Zambians. His press briefing has been widely covered by our local media in Zambia, which clearly shows that there is press freedom and freedom of expression in our country.

The Zambian media are able to write freely about any issue of public and national interest such as corruption, regardless of who is involved. Besides, we have also continued to experience an upswing in the number of new media institutions, with the full support of the Zambian Government through the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) who issue broadcasting licenses. All this cannot be attributed to anything else but a favourable environment for the media to operate and grow.

The out-going High Commissioner should be reminded that freedom is not absolute. It comes with responsibility. In this regard, Government has a responsibility to protect its citizens from any harm that might arise from careless media conduct, such as inflammatory statements and fake news.

Government is happy that the media practitioners and journalists themselves, have seen the need for self-regulation and they have voluntarily come together and agreed on a self-regulatory framework, which Government will fully support.

Government reiterates its commitment to continued excellent relations with the United Kingdom and wishes His Excellency Mr. Cochrane-Dyte O.B.E the best in his future endeavors.

Chanda Kasolo

PERMANENT SECRETARY

MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING SERVICES

27th August, 2019

[Read 1,796 times, 1,796 reads today]