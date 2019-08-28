The government says it has been taken aback by the issues raised by British High Commissioner to Zambia Fergus Cochrane Dyet in his farewell statement yesterday. Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya says Zambia has never failed to meet its debt obligations. Ms Siliya says it ought to be realized that Government contracts debt on behalf of and for the benefit of the Zambian people.
On Corruption, Ms Siliya said Government has never and will not under-play the seriousness of corruption and its effects on the country. She said this can be seen in the various measures Government has and continues to undertake to fight the scourge.
Government has taken note of the remarks by Out-going British High Commissioner to Zambia Mr. Fergus Cochrane – Dyet O.B.E and wish him well as he goes back to the United Kingdom. The government also wishes to appreciate the High Commissioner’s role to foster relations between Zambia and the United Kingdom during his tenure. We hope that the United Kingdom will deal with the Brexit matter successfully so that Zambia and the United Kingdom can continue to have a mutually beneficial relationship.
However, Government has been taken aback by the issues the High Commissioner has raised in his farewell statement and wishes to respond as follows:
1. DEBT
As recently stated by the Minister of Finance Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu, Zambia has never failed to meet its debt obligations. It ought to be realized that the Government of the Republic of Zambia contracts debt on behalf of and for the benefit of the Zambian people. Government, therefore, remains committed to repaying its outstanding debt, now and in the future. It should be noted that even developed countries all over the world contract debt for their development and other programme just like Zambia has done.
2. CORRUPTION
Government has never and will not under-play the seriousness of corruption and its effects on the country. This can be seen in the various measures Government has and continues to undertake to fight the scourge. This is one country where there are no sacred cows as shown in the many high profile cases before the courts of law.
Added to this is Government’s hands-off approach to the various Anti Corruption agencies, which are free to investigate and prosecute anyone suspected of wrong doing. The media is equally abuzz daily, with stories on corruption and other malpractices. This is healthy and it is the desire of Government that this fight is fought transparently and objectively, in which there are no sacred cows.
It is unprecedented in the region that the fight against corruption can be so high on the country’s agenda. It is a fact that Zambians themselves have propelled corruption to the very top of the country’s agenda which makes it seem as though corruption exists only in our country when infact corruption is a worldwide scourge.
3. POLITICAL DIALOGUE
Since Zambia gained independence in 1964, it has peacefully and successfully changed political parties in power three times. In the course of this, we have had six Presidents elected by the Zambian people eligible to vote in General elections. Government wishes to put it on record that every President in Zambia has been elected in a general election by the people of Zambia and not a political party. Zambians have the capacity and necessary abilities to resolve their own issues.
4. DROUGHT/HUNGER SITUATION
Zambia is a sovereign state and reserves the right to make independent decisions on any matter in the interest of its citizens. According to the Disaster Management Act No. 13 of 2010, it is a preserve of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia to declare a national disaster. This Act is also very clear on the procedure that is followed to declare a national disaster.
Government acknowledges that the hunger situation in some parts of the country is serious and is doing everything possible to ensure that food is distributed to all the needy people. The key issue that is considered in declaring a national disaster, is the severity of the incident and the affected communities’ capacity to cope, in conjunction with Government interventions.
Government reiterates that resources are available to deal with the food insecurity that has resulted from the poor crop yield in the 2018/2019 farming season. As such Government has the capacity to deal with the situation, without the need to rush to declare a national disaster.
The distribution of relief food by Government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit is on-going.
5. FREEDOM OF MEDIA AND EXPRESSION
It ought to be appreciated that the fact that the out-going British High Commissioner can speak freely and at length as he leaves Zambia, is a sign of the freedom of expression cherished and upheld by Zambians. His press briefing has been widely covered by our local media in Zambia, which clearly shows that there is press freedom and freedom of expression in our country.
The Zambian media are able to write freely about any issue of public and national interest such as corruption, regardless of who is involved. Besides, we have also continued to experience an upswing in the number of new media institutions, with the full support of the Zambian Government through the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) who issue broadcasting licenses. All this cannot be attributed to anything else but a favourable environment for the media to operate and grow.
The out-going High Commissioner should be reminded that freedom is not absolute. It comes with responsibility. In this regard, Government has a responsibility to protect its citizens from any harm that might arise from careless media conduct, such as inflammatory statements and fake news.
Government is happy that the media practitioners and journalists themselves, have seen the need for self-regulation and they have voluntarily come together and agreed on a self-regulatory framework, which Government will fully support.
Government reiterates its commitment to continued excellent relations with the United Kingdom and wishes His Excellency Mr. Cochrane-Dyte O.B.E the best in his future endeavors.
27th August, 2019
Ba mayo Minister Siliya, did you just resurrect together with Charles Banda from the dead straight into your neighbourhood on Robert Kennedy Close? …
Why is this signed by the PS and not the minister? Is Kasolo now a government spokesman. N.a. dabwa.
The chap was actually Africa Confidential informant.
About the hunger situation, he wanted kick backs from his counterparts in the UK.
1. Debt: Nop, PF cintracted the debts for themselves and their benefit and not for the Zambian people. This is clear from buying a private jet for Lungu. Buying 42 wheelburrows for 42milion dollars so that they can benefit through corruption. Overpricing road contracts so that they benefit. All borrowed money meant to benefit PF thieves.
2. Corruption: There are corrupt ministers who are still serving. One has 48 houses, another had 6million usd and 17million in his accounts which he cant explain. Also there was corruption in the 42 for 42, the overpriced ambulances, and many more
Its a joke to claim that ACC works independently. Why did they drop the case of 48 houses and when there was public outcry lungu quickly ordered a reopening of the case. Now its quiet because they are hoping…
3. Freedom of expression: Dora please. ati “the fact the the british high commissioner is able to speak freely is evidence….”. How silly. Like you can touch him. You know you will be sorted out.
What about the case of the post and the tv stations that where threatened for broadcasting things that PF didnt like?
Anyway. Enjoy your time. After all all you have to hope for is to enjoy the things of this life. But remember that even those things you may not enjoy, because death is always around the corner. Then who will enjoy those things you have stored up for yourselves by corruption
Look at ZNBC, Times of Zambia and Daily mail, what freedom of media and expression do these institutions preserve? What about the useless defamation laws and archaic PoA. Dora and Kasoloand your useless PF, does it have to take the British HC to make you see the wrongs of your govt. Is this what you advise Edgar? No wonder Lungu is always clueless
The government says it has been taken aback. Yaba! You are already so far back you cant be taken aback ba Siliya and your Lungu
UPND mouthpieces. UNELECTABLES
The British are the most corrupt….and they love colonizing whilst stealing the resources…just let them deal with Brexit
I think he was right about debt. Dyet was just insulting, thats not a way to leave a village who fed you.
He should not have said a thing about corruption, and ambassador shouldn’t call our president as a weak man who can’t fight corruption.
Lungu is not weak to fight corruption, he is part of corruption
Dora, just shut, these are the really problems u monkeys in PFoools pretend not see…… Oh sorry can’t understand because your IQ in ur ka party of dunder heads and id!ots
Out of patriotism I will support Government and Dora Siliya because it is the colonialist who has created all the problems we have now attacking us. Look at their country .. what is happening in British today if it were to happen in Zambia, you would of seen how they would have called us barbaric and dictatorial.
Imagine President Lungu suspending Parliament to just avoid it voting against something he is against. These guys would weigh in with their holier than though patronage and unleash all these briefcase NGOs on how dictatorial PF is. UK has dictorial moves to get BREXIT done , has Zambia commented or sponsored NGOs there? NO
Patriotism is to the country. Not to corrupt politicians who will take advantage of my patriotism to steal even more from my country. I can show patriotism to clean politicians such as Solomon Kalulu, Elijah Mudenda, Wilfred Mbilishi,
Good piece Kasolo
Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya says Zambia has never failed to meet its debt obligations.
What was HIPIC by the way ? Zambia was bankrupt and failed to meet its debt obligations. The creditors forgave the country of its debts and the argument for forbearance was that this money was borrowed to help liberate our neighbors and harbor refugees. The creditors bought the story and 90% of the debt was written
off leaving $500m in 2005. Since then a period of 13 years the debt now stands at $20bn. Where has the money the gone?
Heavily Indebted Poor Countries. HIPC
These countries couldn’t pay back inkongole so a mechanism had to be formulated to write off their debt. Ba Dora you don’t know this sure???
Go back and face reality! We shall miss you dearly. Ps. Please don’t ever come back, you are not welcome.
The high commissioner was just saying what the zambian people wanted to say but can’t due to all the reasons mentioned aforesaid.
Dorah Siliya has forgotten that Zambia got debt forgiveness in the 90’s and economic growth has slowed to 2% which means the debt will soon become unsustainable.History is on course to repeat again.
The trouble of listening to own voice, PF is only listening from the people enjoying within their circles.
Only UPND sycophants and zealots and enemies can support the disgraced High Commissioner who used to peddle fake news to the Africa Confidential…Let him brace himself with the chaotic Brexit…
The PF know they have badly messed up this country and that Zambians will punish them severely when out of power.They have no option but to defend the rot.PF have borrowed beyond limits and yet the country is experiencing severe power load shedding, widespread hunger,youth unemployment and high poverty levels.For how long will the PF go on pretending? The British High Commissioner is right on all points.PF
are lucky that Zambians of this generation are docile.
I agree with Fwanya.
And people wonder why I go for men..women are useless. Better to love a fellow man and live stress free