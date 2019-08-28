Government has signed a memorandum of understanding with a Japanese company Toyota Tsusho and an Egyptian firm El Sewedy for the construction of two solar power stations in Western Province.

The two power stations which will generate fifty megawatts of power each will be located in Sesheke and Mongu Districts.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding was witnessed by President Edgar Lungu in the Japanese town of Yokohama.

Minister of foreign affairs Joseph Malanji signed on behalf of the Zambian government while Ichiro Kashitani signed on behalf of Toyota Tshusho Cooperation’s and Ahmed El Sewedy signed on behalf of Elsewedy Electric company.

And speaking earlier before the signing ceremony President Edgar Lungu said government will support the project until it is completed.

President Lungu said government will work with various stakeholders in order to improve people’s access to electricity in Western Province.

Meanwhile Toyota Tsusho President Ichiro Kashitani said his company wants to use the two solar power projects as a model in Africa and as a way to penetrate the Southern African Market.

He said his firm will ensure that the project is completed by 2021 as directed by President Lungu.

[ZNBC]

