Government has signed a memorandum of understanding with a Japanese company Toyota Tsusho and an Egyptian firm El Sewedy for the construction of two solar power stations in Western Province.
The two power stations which will generate fifty megawatts of power each will be located in Sesheke and Mongu Districts.
The signing of the memorandum of understanding was witnessed by President Edgar Lungu in the Japanese town of Yokohama.
Minister of foreign affairs Joseph Malanji signed on behalf of the Zambian government while Ichiro Kashitani signed on behalf of Toyota Tshusho Cooperation’s and Ahmed El Sewedy signed on behalf of Elsewedy Electric company.
And speaking earlier before the signing ceremony President Edgar Lungu said government will support the project until it is completed.
President Lungu said government will work with various stakeholders in order to improve people’s access to electricity in Western Province.
Meanwhile Toyota Tsusho President Ichiro Kashitani said his company wants to use the two solar power projects as a model in Africa and as a way to penetrate the Southern African Market.
He said his firm will ensure that the project is completed by 2021 as directed by President Lungu.
[ZNBC]
Excellent move, long overdue
They lost Sesheke, stop fighting for that seat. Even Solar Millings plastic machines hasn’t worked yet.
Put the solar things in Forest 27, it’s more secure there than in those areas you will for plan to accuse them of vandalism.
Being someone who lives in a country that has transformed itself into the second largest economy in the world beginning in 1970 onwards, I can safely say that as a nation we cannot even begin dreaming of development because we don’t own anything as a country. Until we as a country grab our destiny by the throat and realize that “no one is coming,” we shall forever be considered “just third world.” Sounds idealistic but it’s true. America was built by Americans, China by the Chinese, and we think the Japanese will save us, come on get real ba PF, stop wasting tax payers money globe trotting and come and get down to real work. Those people laugh at us in Japanese that we can’t save ourselves. Save our dignity and stay in your offices at home and let them come to us if they need…
WHY DO YOU NEED TO CALL PEOPLE FROM OTHER COUNTRIES TO GENERATE ELECTRICITY FOR YOU FROM SUNSHINE THAT GOD IS GIVING YOU? DO YOU THINK THEY WILL DO IT FOR FREE? WHAT IS WRONG WITH THESE I.D.I.O.T.S IN GOVERNMENT? WHY CAN’T YOU MAKE THE CONDITION CONDUCIVE FOR THE LOCAL PEOPLE TO PRODUCE THIS POWER FROM SOLAR? HOW CAN YOU DEVELOP WHEN YOU ARE THINKING ABOUT FOREIGNERS DEVELOPING YOUR COUNTRY? THEY WILL NOT DO IT.
Good move let’s hope load shedding it be the thing of the past.
You mean you can’t install solar panels yourselves…I have always said that WP and Luapula should have been on their own solar powered supplied grid preferably with own electricity supplier
I dont even know why someone can sign a deal for this when they can build a solar farm ….Rwanda built theirs for $23million but Lazy Lungu wants to look like he is doing something in Japan.
The more you depend on others the less you depend on yourself. Begging is in our genes and we will never be self reliant. We’re are always comfortable seeking help. Very embarrassing indeed.
UNZA engineering graduates.help us in this power crisis.do we have to wait for the Japanese.,
Are these projects going to bring an end to the loadshedding problem for the entire nation?
I have said is before and i will say it again de.mons in upnd do not want to see anything that brings progress to the nation. You cant have people who always see bad even when good had been done, Those are de.mons upnd is a sat.antic party.FULL STOP
Is this true? Everyone in upnd honestly?
Africa why not you