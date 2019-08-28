A 330 KV industrial transmission line tower has been brought down in a suspected act of sabotage between Kabwe step-down Sub Station and Luano Sub Station in Central Province.

The line is part of the 250km stretch transmission line supplying bulk power to the Copperbelt and NorthWestern provinces

The damage is estimated to cost K1.3 Million.

