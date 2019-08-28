A 330 KV industrial transmission line tower has been brought down in a suspected act of sabotage between Kabwe step-down Sub Station and Luano Sub Station in Central Province.
The line is part of the 250km stretch transmission line supplying bulk power to the Copperbelt and NorthWestern provinces
The damage is estimated to cost K1.3 Million.
Sad,
We ought to consider 24/7 patrol along these power lines. I suggested this when the power lines were brought down in NW Province a few years back
Zesco is broke, those are excuses for loadsheders.
You messed up to reverse the sale of Zesco to Chinese.
You must be joking. The police are chasing HH at the river and Kambwili.
A country of wankers
UPND mentality.
“ZESCO is broke” because a money launderer took the money to PANAMA?
Will the President consider withdrawing development from Kabwe?
That is the most shoddy gonga high voltage transmission line I have ever seen…….
That thing looks rusty and unable to stand any wind …..
Who did PF pay to install that pylon ??
This is PF seeing shadows and trying to blame sabotage for shoddy gonga works that are not fit for purpose and are failing all over the place……
Just look at that pylon ……like it was made at Soweto market , even there would be done a better job than that piece of sh.it crap they are calling a transmission line pylon
Let that imbecilic tribalistic chap with no vision threaten to withdraw development from Kabwe also.
HH better get ready to be blamed.
Not only to be blamed but to be JAILED AGAIN.
If there is any sabotage , expect home affairs to announce procurement of cameras or patrol vehicles to monitor the pylons ,
A replay by kapoyongo and the mysterious sabotage fires to rock Zambia just before they bought 42 fire trucks for 42 million……..
Then boom , just like that, after 42/42 and everyone got their cut , the fires miraculously stoped……
Miracles do happen it seems
These acts of economic sabotage and desperation of highst level by HH will make pay heavily in 2021. Its the people of Northern, Luapula, Muchinga, Copperbelt, Eastern and Central Provinces he is making to suffer at the expense of his well known last attempt at presidence. You dont win people’s hearts by undermining those in authority and making unpopular obvious manuevours.
HH and UPND your days are numbered, it seems we didn’t do our homework in 2015 and 2016.
This is kapoyongo …..we expect to see a tender related to security of pylons soon
Just like when he engineered the fires that rocked Zambia leading up to 42/42.
You are an imbecile
Is that the reason you Upend has done this vandalism so that you can challenge the Government like that?
And in Central Province this is the not the first time of such sabotage. In 2017 they blew up some serious power installations and cut off Luapula, Northern and parts of Eastern Provinces. They used dynamite and left big cratters. It was a well planned and coordinated move by Upend
Just know that you can’t be clever all the time. You can be caught any time and then you will face the law and cry persecution of the opposition
just because you want to see your small god of dundu in state house you have subjected the people of copala to 8 hours of load sheading. fine. the pylons you are calling gonga have stood the taste of time. indeed you are a curse to this nation.
Some Zambians are stupiid. Destroying your own infrastructure that tax payers will have to foot. Unneeded expenses. The governments resources should be going to developmental projects, but idiiots decide to push everyone back years into the past.