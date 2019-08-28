

The government says it has recorded tremendous achievements in the implementation of the infrastructure projects in the transport sector.

Minister of Transport and Communications Mutotwe Kafwaya sited the construction and rehabilitation of the 830 kilometers road network and the upgrading of airports in Lusaka, Ndola and Livingstone, as some of the achievements government has scored in the last five years.

Mr Kafwaya said the government has upgraded the Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula Airport in Livingstone in Southern Province while Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka and Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe airport in Ndola are being upgraded as part of the transport infrastructure projects.

The Minister said government has also finalized the development of the National Transport Master Plan which he said will facilitate institutional reforms.

He explained that the reforms developed by government will ensure efficiency and effectiveness of operations in the transport sector.

He stated that for the institutional reforms to be achieved, they will be focused on funding, infrastructure and operations.

Mr Kafwaya reiterated government’s vision towards providing a sustainable and efficient transport system in the country, saying that the transport sector is one of the key drivers of economic growth.

He added that developing and improving the quality and reliability of transport infrastructure and services is a main priority for government.

The Minister also urged all cooperating partners to support government in its quest to develop an efficient and cost effective transport system.

The Minister was speaking when he graced the 2019 Transport Sector Performance Review Forum which has brought together all stakeholders in the transport sector.

And Speaking on behalf of all Cooperating Partners, Africa Development Bank Group country Manager Mary Monyau said the sector working group will support initiatives in the transport sector that significantly contribute to sustainable economic growth and poverty reduction that will transform the lives of the Zambian people.

In a speech read for her by AfDB Senior Country Specialist Natan Jere, Ms Monyau said the new National Transport Policy of Zambia which was launched recently with support from the World Bank, promises a brighter future for the sector.

She said government deserves to be commended for the new policy, stating that it takes into account the new idea, trends and developments in the sector.

She noted that Zambia being a vast landlocked country, it requires a transport network that promotes international competitiveness.

She added that the cooperating partners will continue to work with government in the transport sector in order to contribute to the betterment of the Zambian people.

