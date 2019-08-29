The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Cross border traders association has expressed concern with reports of some Zambian Truck Drivers being threatened with violence, following a planned nationwide work stoppage by the South African truck drivers.

Association Chairperson Jacob Makambwe observed that if allowed the reported protest by South African truck drivers will have a negative effect on the region’s agenda of setting out principles and values that are aimed at enhancing regional integration.

“Working together within SADC is one reason why we even get in to regional groupings, but such kinds of reports have potential to impact negatively on this agenda,” he said.

Mr Makambwe told ZANIS in an interview in Lusaka today that in regional groupings, people should be free to move and conduct businesses in other member states without any harassment or interference from citizens of that country.

He noted that it is worrying to see increased threats and acts of violence resulting in xenophobic attacks on other foreign nations by South Africans, adding that the act affects trade relations shared between South Africa and other countries.

He added that as Africa strives to become an integrated economy through the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) there is need for relevant authorities to provide lasting solutions to such challenges.

Mr Makambwe explained that if South African truck drivers have issues with Zambian truck drivers being employed by South African companies, they should use the right channels and relevant authorities to air out their grievances than venting the anger on their counterparts.

“We are now looking at a bigger picture of Africa becoming economically integrated through AfCFTA, we do not want such kinds of approach when resolving differences, “he added.

He further hoped that the situation will not have a negative impact on the inflow and outflow of trade between Zambia and South Africa.

He also appealed to cross border traders going to South Africa and those that engage the truckers to transport their goods, to be cautious so that they are not caught up in the confusion.

The Zambian High Commission in South Africa has advised all Zambian truck drivers who are scheduled to travel to South Africa on 2nd September 2019 not to do so until security is guaranteed following the planed National wide work stoppage by the South African truck drivers were some Zambian drivers have been threatened with violence.

The Mission further advised Zambian Truck Drivers who will enter or would be working in South Africa on the 2nd September 2019 to park their trucks in safe and secure designated places in order to avoid loss of life and property.

