National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili has pleaded not guilty to one count of defaming President Edgar Lungu.

This is contrary to section 69 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the laws of Zambia.

Kambwili pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Magistrate Lameck Mwale.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Mwale has granted Kambwili a K50, 000 bail in his own recognizance with two working sureties.

Lawyers Christopher Mundia, Gilbert Phiri, Keith Mwemba and Clement Andeleki are representing Kambwili in this matter.

Kambwili has been in police custody since Wednesday.

The matter will come up for mention on September 13, next month and trial in this matter has been set for September 30, 2019.

Kambwili’s other case involving Mwamona Engineering has also been adjourned to September 6, 2019 for continued trial.The magistrate handling this case is Mwaka Mikalile. This is the case where his company was allegedly paid US $566,579.75 by a Chinese company in a transaction over which he has been charged with abuse of authority of office, forgery, uttering a false document, obtaining pecuniary advantage, and possession of huge amounts of money suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Scores of NDC members led by NDC Vice president Joseph’s Akafumba were on hand to give solidarity to the NDC leader.

