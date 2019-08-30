Incarcerated opposition leader Chishimba Kambwili is Friday morning expected to appear in court.

According to a notice from the National Democratic Congress, Dr Kambwili will appear in court today, 30th August 2019 at the Lusaka Magistrate Court.

This is in a matter which is before Magistrate Mikalile on charges of forgery.

The case comes up for continuous cross examination.

Dr Kambwili is further expected tomorrow to appear before the Lusaka Magistrate in a matter in which is currently detained at the Lusaka Central Police.

“All NDC supporters and members of the media are cordially invited to attend. All should be present at court by 08.00 hours,” the notice read.

