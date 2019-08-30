Incarcerated opposition leader Chishimba Kambwili is Friday morning expected to appear in court.
According to a notice from the National Democratic Congress, Dr Kambwili will appear in court today, 30th August 2019 at the Lusaka Magistrate Court.
This is in a matter which is before Magistrate Mikalile on charges of forgery.
The case comes up for continuous cross examination.
Dr Kambwili is further expected tomorrow to appear before the Lusaka Magistrate in a matter in which is currently detained at the Lusaka Central Police.
“All NDC supporters and members of the media are cordially invited to attend. All should be present at court by 08.00 hours,” the notice read.
[Read 816 times, 816 reads today]
Loading...
Is this the kind of leader we want
Certainly not. Kambwili is only fit for the filthy police cells. America has the most advanced democracy in world politics but you can not hear an American citizen calling Trump a dog. By the way Trump is America’s most unpopular president but no one including democrats has called him a dog. If Kambwili avoids jail for calling President Lungu THIS DOG FROM CHAWAMA, then we can as well release all prisoners.
If the matter he is custody for is bailable, bail the chap out.
When cadres change portfolio into politicians, they become cadre-politicians. The dirty minds remain. CKinsultor was once a cadre. And so
once a cadre, always a cadre Uncalculating, strategyless, inhumane, brutal, naive, public nuisance.
There is nothing smart about calling citizens dogs. I wonder what people of Chawama have done to CKinsultor.
Let the Rule of Law prevail.
You are making Kambwili popular!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! look at the police escort like a president……………Just leave him alone or ask him behind closed doors to re-joine PF just like you did with Miles Sampa and GBM……… At least Guy Scort is quite.
Not fast! But you can’t leave CKinsultor alone. Next another man will call the other a D.O.G or B.I.T.C.H.ES then another will do likewise, and this will proliferate then we ‘ll all be calling each other names and we will have CKinsultor celebrated for absolutely wrong reasons and will be a country without morals. CKinsultor accuses Government of corruption yet he has failed to go to court for it. He defamed someone, he is now taken in custody to show the case for it. We are interested, I am interested to hearing how ECL is an i.m.b.w.a. Are we led by a d.o.g? Let’s hear how, period.
“Dr Kambwili is further expected tommorrow to appear before the Lusaka Magistrate in a matter he is currently detained at the Lusaka Central Prison.”
Do courts of law in Zambia work on Saturday? Listening to a clip on Joy FM 17 hours news,I was shocked that HH could not find any word not to necesarily condemn Kambwili but atleast admonish him.He even refers to CK as President Kambwili and yet, he has often times referred to the republican President as Mr.Lungu and not President Lungu.
My brother hh is there to offer support. You cannot stop a revolution. We are organising a movement here in UK too.
Which normal Zambian will leave their office, small shop, or whatever occupation to go and support this rotten-mouthed, corrupt twit??? Life is very normal in Lusaka this morning, thank you…